EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall as Europe tensions stoke worries

* Spanish protests, Greek strike undermine bailout hopes * Brazil's Bovespa falls 0.6 pct, Mexico's IPC flat * Santander Mexico offering highlights Latam appetite By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Sept 26 Latin American stocks fell for the second straight day on Wednesday, after violent protests in Spain and a strike in Greece renewed concerns that the euro zone's debt crisis could derail a weak global economy. The MSCI Latin American stock index was on track for its weakest close since Sept. 11, falling 0.8 percent to 3,670 points. The index has given up all of its gains since the U.S. Federal Reserve announced another round of stimulus two weeks ago, driving the region's stocks to a four-month high. Violent clashes in the streets of Madrid and a general strike in Greece stoked doubts about European leaders' commitment to economic reform. New signs of tensions among top euro zone officials also underscored the long road ahead as Europe struggles with its debt woes. In Latin America, investors booked profits from a recent rally, betting that bad news out of Europe would hurt the prospects for higher-risk emerging market assets. "The market continues to show some natural profit-taking, under pressure from the worries about Spain and Greece," said analyst Ivo Moreira of the Banrisul brokerage in Porto Alegre. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.6 percent to 60,161 points, after finding support below 60,000, where the index met with resistance during much of August. But the Bovespa's upward trend remains intact as long as it stays above 58,900 points, Moreira noted, reinforcing a Reuters poll released on Wednesday that showed the index extending a rally into next year. The hardest hit Brazilian shares on Wednesday were focused among retailers giving back gains after an index of Brazil's consumer stocks rose 26 percent so far this year. Apparel retailer Lojas Renner and online vendor B2W both lost 4.7 percent in Wednesday trading. Shares of Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas fell 1.4 percent after a regulator said it was putting off a ruling on the takeover of rival WebJet because board members needed more time to review the case. Mexico's IPC index was little changed at 40,194, rebounding from losses after shares of the Mexican unit of Spanish bank Santander rose following the country's biggest share offering ever. Santander Mexico gained 3.9 percent on Wednesday after its parent company raised more than $4 billion in a much-awaited share sale highlighting strong investor appetite for assets in Latin America's second largest economy. The share offering was 4.8 times oversubscribed, but the bank has no plans to reopen or extend it, Santander CEO Marcos Martinez said in a Wednesday interview. Weighing on the index, however, was Monterrey-based conglomerate Alfa, which fell 1.1 percent the day after finalizing a 10-for-1 share split to boost the stock's liquidity. Alfa sells auto parts, petrochemical and food units. In Chile, the blue-chip IPSA index fell for the third straight session, losing 0.4 percent to 4,182 points. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1618 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily pct YTD pct change change MSCI Latam 3,670.40 -0.79 2.7 Brazil Bovespa 60,161.46 -0.56 6.00 Mexico IPC 40,193.71 -0.05 8.40 Chile IPSA 4,182.17 -0.4 0.11 Chile IGPA 20,356.08 -0.39 1.12 Argentina MerVal 2,492.99 -1.59 1.23 Colombia IGBC 13,887.47 -0.61 9.65 Peru IGRA 21,651.27 -0.44 11.18 Venezuela IBC 304,393.41 0 160.08