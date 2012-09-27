EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks boosted by Spain plan, Brazil dips

* Brazil banks continue slide on intervention worries * Spanish plan on economic reforms, budget eases concerns * Brazil's Bovespa slips 0.39 pct, Mexico's IPC up 0.98 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, Sept 27 Latin American stocks rose on Thursday after Spain's plans for economic reform eased concerns about the European debt crisis, while stocks in Brazil slipped but managed to close above an important support level. The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for the first day in three, adding 0.44 percent to 3,699.30. Bank stocks in Brazil traded mixed amid lingering concerns over government pressure to reduce banking spreads. Shares of Banco Santander Mexico rose for a second day following their market debut on Wednesday. Spain announced a detailed timetable for economic reforms for the fiscally troubled nation and a tough 2013 budget based mostly on spending cuts. "We got some more pledges from Spain which seem well viewed," said Kathryn Rooney Vera, an analyst at Bulltick Capital Markets in Miami. "People feel better after the fifth and most austere reform package came out." Investors have been watching Spain for signs it would formally request an aid package, which could allow the European Central Bank to begin purchasing Spanish sovereign debt and lead to lower borrowing costs for the troubled euro zone member. Mexico's IPC index rose 0.98 percent as shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 0.91 percent and cement maker Cemex gained 3.61 percent. Shares of Santander Mexico rose 2 percent the day after its Spanish parent raised $4 billion in a record issue for Latin America's second-largest economy. "Santander will hopefully enter the IPC by 2013, and it will be good to have a big company with strong figures in the market," said Carlos Gonzalez, head analyst at financial services firm Monex in Mexico City. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell below the psychological 60,000 point level for the second session only to rebound to close down 0.39 percent at 60,239.79. Investors have been booking profits from a recent rally, shaving 3 percent off the index since Sept. 9 after the Bovespa had climbed 18 percent from a July low. Latin American stocks have been supported by stimulus plans from the U.S. and European central banks that are seen backing demand for riskier assets. "The Bovespa is defending the 60,000 point level, that's a major psychological barrier for the market. It would require some stronger negative reason for this break," said William Alves, an analyst with XP Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro. "The market is divided, people do not know if they should bet on a rise, a drop or stay neutral on the market," he said. The Bovespa found support at its 200-day simple moving average in the previous session. The average is currently around 59,700 points. Bank shares traded mixed for a third straight session after Banco Bradesco said it would cut interest rates on its credit card products on Monday, sparking concern that government pressure to reduce banking spreads would chip away at lenders' bottom lines. Bradesco shares bounced back from early losses to close up 1.28 percent. Before the rebound, the stock shed 8 percent this week. Rival Itaú Unibanco, Brazil's largest non-government bank, slipped 1.25 percent. "We're still dealing with a hangover due to domestic problems, mainly in the banking sector, as the market is still estimating what this could represent for results," said Pedro Paulo da Silveira, an economist with Tov Corretora in Sao Paulo. HSBC Securities said in a report on Thursday that investors should add Brazilian financial shares to take advantage of a recovering economy and the expected reversal in loan delinquencies. Chile's blue-chip IPSA index gained 0.27 percent as shares of fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich rose 0.92 percent and airline Latam climbed 0.86 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2130 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to- Latest change ate % change MSCI LatAm 3,699.30 0.44 2.69 Brazil Bovespa 60,239.79 -0.39 6.14 Mexico IPC 40,729.70 0.98 9.85 Chile IPSA 4,211.61 0.27 0.82 Chile IGPA 20,473.93 0.21 1.71 Argentina MerVal 2,494.18 1.34 1.28 Colombia IGBC 14,106.43 1.71 11.37 Peru IGRA 21,736.07 0.7 11.62 Venezuela IBC 306,141.50 0.57 161.58