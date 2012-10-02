版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 3日 星期三 00:21 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American stocks rise, gains seen fragile

* Optimism on Spain bailout fails to boost Brazil
    * Bovespa seesaws as investors look for bargains
    * Mexico's Bolsa, Chile's IPSA indexes slightly up

    By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Danielle Assalve
    SAO PAULO, Oct 2 Latin American stocks rose on
Tuesday on hopes for an imminent Europe-led bailout of Spain,
although a 10-percent plunge in shares of Brazilian airline Gol
weighed heavily on Brazil's equity market.
    The MSCI Latin American stock index rose 0.3
percent to 3,710.20 as investors' perception of robust economies
in Chile and Mexico made up for mounting market volatility in
Brazil. The 14-day moving average for the index is trading above
Tuesday's reading and trending lower, meaning that current gains
lack a clear driver.
    In Brazil, investors were reluctant to bet on a
fully-fledged recovery of the stock market. Foreigners added or
shed positions in some commodity producers and banks. Local
investors exited the equity futures market to timidly buy shares
in companies that could benefit from economic recovery. Both
strategies added volatility to the market.
    Gol reversed all of its 10 percent jump on
Monday, triggered by speculation it would sell a stake to a
larger rival. Instead, after markets closed on Monday the
company announced plans to order 60 new jets from Boeing Co.
. 
    "Trading on the headlines is enough to remove some
short-term overhang but does not mean that buyers will come in
strong," said João Simoes, who helps oversee 630 million reais
($308 million) in assets at Duna Asset Management in São Paulo.
"Market trends look fragile from any standpoint."
    Global market uncertainty remains, said Romeu Vidale, an
analyst at Concordia Corretora in Rio de Janeiro, and equity
prices in Brazil are likely to stay volatile. Despite Spain's
readiness to ask for financial help, Germany has signaled that
it should hold off, according to European officials.
 
    Brazil's Bovespa swung between gains and losses on Tuesday,
weighed down by Gol and mobile phone carrier TIM Participações.
The Bovespa rose 0.2 percent after shedding 0.3 percent earlier
in the morning. About 23 out of the index's 69 stocks fell.
     TIM, Brazil's No. 2 wireless carrier, fell as
much as 10 percent after a report on the website of news
magazine Veja said the company was under investigation by
regulators. A TIM spokeswoman said the company had no immediate
comment on the report. 
    On the other hand, shares in BM&FBovespa, the
world's third largest financial exchange operator, rose after
reporting strong derivatives trading numbers in September.
Analysts at Itaú BBA estimate that the company's revenue line
will grow 5 percent this year.
    Preferred shares of mining giant Vale rose 0.5
percent despite warnings by a handful of analysts over potential
declines in revenue and rising Brazilian government intervention
in the company. The increase was the first in the stock in four
sessions.
    Shares of Grupo Oi, Brazil's largest fixed-line
carrier, jumped 2.5 percent after it agreed to dispose of 643
million reais ($317 million) worth of real estate property to
reduce debt.
    Giving a boost to the MSCI Latin America, U.S. stocks were
slightly higher on Tuesday on hopes for a Spanish bailout.
Investors in Latin America follow the U.S. markets as a gauge of
global risk-taking and market sentiment. 
    Mexico's IPC index rose 0.2 percent as America Móvil
 advanced, while Chile's blue-chip IPSA index 
gained 0.1 percent.
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1500 GMT:
 Stock indexes                          daily %       YTD %
                     Latest              change      change
 MSCI LatAm                3,704.51        0.18        2.65
                                                 
 Brazil Bovespa           59,538.29       -0.05        4.91
                                                 
 Mexico IPC               41,204.45        0.19       11.13
                                                 
 Chile IPSA                4,237.20        0.12        1.43
                                                 
 Chile IGPA               20,593.14        0.14        2.30
                                                 
 Argentina MerVal          2,458.85        0.01       -0.15
                                                 
 Colombia IGBC            14,124.17        0.16       11.52
                                                 
 Peru IGRA                21,674.79       -0.28       11.31
                                                 
 Venezuela IBC           317,168.47        0.12      171.00

