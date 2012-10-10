EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall on growth fears; earnings loom

* Brazil's Bovespa down 0.82 pct; Mexico's IPC falls 0.68 pct * Banco do Brasil down after exclusivity agreement ends By Danielle Assalve and Gabriel Stargardter SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY Oct 10 Latin American stocks fell for a second straight day on Wednesday after U.S. corporate warnings painted a grim picture of slower growth, adding to concerns about the sluggish global economy. The MSCI Latin American stock index fell 0.73 percent to 3,667.50, losing ground for the second straight session to wipe out gains achieved since the start of the month. Many Latin American countries have been bright spots amid a broad global economic slump in recent months, but local companies are still vulnerable to slowing consumption in the developed world and China. Aluminum maker Alcoa warned late on Tuesday of dwindling global consumption. The No. 2 U.S. oil firm, Chevron, followed with a warning of a drop in third-quarter profits while engine maker Cummins Inc lowered its 2012 forecast for a second time this year. The downbeat corporate news followed cuts on Tuesday by the International Monetary Fund to its global growth forecasts for the second time since April. "You have no perspective of growth in the medium term, so there are many doubts and a big question mark in the minds of investors," said Marcio Cardoso, a partner at Titulo brokerage in Sao Paulo. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa weakened 0.82 percent to 58,456.28. The region's largest exchange had opened in positive territory as oil company stocks gained on concerns that instability in the Middle East would limit fuel supplies, sending oil prices higher. But optimism in the sector soon took a dive, with billionaire Eike Batista's OGX oil firm down 2.95 percent, and state oil giant Petrobras, one of the top-weighted companies in the index, falling 0.45 percent. Banks were also broadly weaker in Sao Paulo. Investors are concerned their profits will fall as the government pushes for lower spreads, the difference between what they pay in interest to depositors and what they charge in interest on loans. Shares of the country's two largest private-sector banks fell. Itau was down 2.33 percent, while Bradesco lost 0.77 percent. Banco do Brasil, Brazil's largest overall lender, fell 1.45 percent after the firm agreed o n W ednesday to end exclusivity contracts that prohibited some of its clients from acquiring payroll-deductible loans from other banks. Mexico's IPC index fell 0.68 percent to 41,470.05. Shares in retailer Wal Mart Mexico fell 1.29 percent as investors took profits following Tuesday's 3.91 percent rise, the company's best one-day gain since May. Broadcaster Grupo Televisa fell 1.98 percent. "There was a normal process of profit-taking, nothing new, nothing extraordinary," said Gerardo Copca, a strategist at consultancy Metanalisis in Mexico City. "I think the index will keep heading down this week, with 41,150 as a threshold." Chile's IPSA index fell 0.53 percent as retailer Falabella led losses, down 1.05 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2115 GMT: Stock indexes % change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,667.50 -0.73 Brazil Bovespa 58,456.28 -0.82 Mexico IPC 41,470.05 -0.68 Chile IPSA 4,244.00 -0.53 Chile IGPA 20,732.87 -0.38 Argentina MerVal 2,387.81 -1.94 Colombia IGBC 14,212.06 -0.12 Peru IGRA 21,399.30 -0.51 Venezuela IBC 351,000.88 3.5