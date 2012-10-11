EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise on U.S. jobless data

* Bovespa up 1.21 pct, IPC rises 0.66
* Gafisa, Petrobras drive Brazilian market
By Danielle Assalve
SAO PAULO, Oct 11 Latin American stocks rose on
Thursday after U.S. claims for unemployment benefits fell to
their lowest level since February 2008, boosting prospects for
growth in the world's largest economy.
The MSCI Latin American stock index rose
just over 1 percent to 3705.5, its biggest daily gain since
mid-September. After rising more than 3 percent last month, the
index has seesawed through October.
"There's been a lot of bad news for markets lately," said
Fabio Goncalves of Porto Alegre's Banrisul brokerage. "But the
drop in jobless benefit claims in the United States reinforces
the impression that after this troubled election period, that
country will have a little more foundation for growth."
Doubts about the strength of a U.S. recovery and a
resolution to Europe's debt crisis have weighed on global stock
markets since mid-September, when aggressive new stimulus from
the U.S. Federal Reserve lifted Latin American stocks to a
four-month high.
Thursday's U.S. employment figures raised confidence that
one of the region's largest trading partners may be returning to
economic health.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index rose 1.21 percent
on Thursday, c losing at 59,161.72. Brazilian markets close on
Friday for a national holiday.
"The Bovespa is trying to recover some of the recent losses,
which left certain stocks at attractive prices," said Gonçalves.
Homebuilder Gafisa posted the second biggest
gains on the Bovespa after J.P. Morgan's improved stock rating
due to prospects for positive free cash flow and declining net
debt in coming quarters.
Gafisa rose 8.5 percent, its best day in a month, while
rival builder PDG Realty fell 0.28 percent.
State-led oil company Petrobras added 1.72
percent after the company announced a new discovery of light
hydrocarbons in a deepwater well in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin.
Mexico's benchmark IPC index rose 0.66 percent to end
just shy of last week's record high. The index has been on a
winning streak since the beginning of September, rising nearly 6
percent.
Shares of copper miner Grupo Mexico led gains,
rising 2.42 percent after Fitch Ratings said a $2.1 billion
settlement with shareholders of subsidiary Southern Copper Corp
would not affect the group's debt rating.
Fellow miner Industrias Penoles was up 3.33
percent.
Cement maker Cemex saw a 2.42 percent rise after
Standard & Poor's removed a negative watch from the company's
debt rating, reducing the risk of higher financial costs.
Chile's IPSA index ended the day slightly up, led by
industrial conglomerate AntarChile, which rose 2.94.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2115 GMT:
Stock indexes % change
Latest
MSCI LatAm 3,705.50 1.04
Brazil Bovespa 59,161.72 1.21
Mexico IPC 41,745.39 0.66
Chile IPSA 4,250.49 0.15
Chile IGPA 20,781.31 0.23
Argentina MerVal 2,417.62 1.24
Colombia IGBC 14,223.87 0.08
Peru IGRA 21,525.10 0.59
Venezuela IBC 361,282.03 2.93