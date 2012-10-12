EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American stocks fall on earnings worries

* Bovespa closed for holiday; Mexico's IPC, Chile's IPSA slip * Eye on upcoming earnings season By Gabriel Stargardter MEXICO CITY, Oct 12 Latin American stocks fell on Friday as investors readied themselves for the possibility of disappointing earnings reports in the region and on Wall Street. The MSCI Latin American stock index fell 0.3 percent to 3,694.49. After rising more than 3 percent last month, the index has seesawed so far in October. There was no trading on Brazil's Bovespa as it was closed for a public holiday. Mexico's IPC index ended down 0.19 percent at 41,665.48. The index has fallen four out of five days this week as September's rally, which saw the index rise more then 5 percent, cools before earnings season. "Volume is low, people cautious and all action is driven by rumors," said Gerardo Roman, head of trading at Actinver brokerage in Mexico City, referring to Thursday's rumor that Mexican retailer Chedraui was in talks to buy smaller rival Comercial Mexicana. Pointing to the case of JPMorgan Chase & Co, which on Friday posted record quarterly profits only to see shares fall 0.48 percent by the afternoon, Roman worried that even pleasing earnings reports might not be enough to drive gains in the IPC back to last week's record levels. "The market is very lazy," he said. Shares in miner Grupo Mexico, down 2.46 percent, drove losses following Thursday's 2.42 percent gain after Fitch Ratings said a $2.1 billion settlement with shareholders of subsidiary Southern Copper Corp would not affect the group's debt rating. Telecoms giant America Movil, the top-weighted company on the index, fell 0.48 percent, while fast food chain Alsea was one of the few winners, seeing its stock rise 4.75 percent. Chile's IPSA index dipped 0.1 percent to 4,246.13 as shares in Santander Chile fell 2.19 percent after the Banchile-Citi brokerage lowered earnings expectations on the stock. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2100 GMT: Stock indexes Daily pct Latest change MSCI Latam 3,694.49 -0.3 Brazil Bovespa 59,161.72 1.21 Mexico IPC 41,665.48 -0.19 Chile IPSA 4,246.13 -0.1 Chile IGPA 20,778.44 -0.01 Argentina MerVal 2,400.13 -0.72 Colombia IGBC 14,273.50 0.35 Peru IGRA 21,410.29 -0.53 Venezuela IBC 0.00 0