EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks choppy on US jobless claims, China

* U.S. jobless claims trump China data * Brazil Bovespa down 0.59 pct, Mexico IPC flat By Danielle Assalve and Gabriel Stargardter SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY Oct 18 Latin American stocks were choppy on Thursday after weaker-than-expected labor market data in the United States offset positive economic news from China. The MSCI Latin American stock index traded flat at 3,759.23. The index has risen nearly 6 percent since the beginning of September. Shares of the most widely traded commodities companies drove Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index to its first loss in five sessions. Trading in Mexico's benchmark IPC showed slight gains but was suspended half an hour before the end of the day. Investors positioning for the release of Chinese gross domestic product data on Thursday had been awaiting signals on whether Brazil's top trading partner is nearing the bottom of a recent slowdown in economic growth. While the data was in line with expectations, industrial production, retail sales and investment data were all slightly ahead of forecasts, suggesting a more positive outlook for China's economy. Still, the news did little to boost Latin American shares as investors turned their attention to the world's largest economy. U.S. data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits rose last week. "Today the Bovespa is following the outlook for the U.S. economy, despite the favorable data from China," said Rodrigo Melo, an economist with asset management firm Maua Sekular in Sao Paulo. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index lost 0. 59 percent to 59,733.90. "This scenario has opened space for profit-taking after gains in recent sessions," said Alvaro Bandeira, a partner at Orama Investments in Rio de Janerio. Mining giant Vale fell 0.5 percent. Oil producers also weighed on the index, with state-controlled firm Petrobras down 0.53 percent and OGX, the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, driving losses, down 5.9 percent. Petrobras said on Thursday that it identified 28 areas where it believes it can cut costs in the wake of soaring investments and its first quarterly loss in 13 years. Shares of homebuilder MRV Engenharia fell 3.17 percent after the company said late Wednesday that sales in the third quarter dropped 5 percent from a year earlier. Mexico's IPC index ended the day up 0.08 percent at 42,592.78, before trading was suspended on the stock exchange in the last half hour. "The market has been heading down, but now it feels like it will start firming up again," said Arturo Zavala, a trader at the Multivalores brokerage in Mexico City, who expected the IPC to break the 43,000 threshold by next week. "In general, I think earnings reports this week will be good." Chile's IPSA index traded higher for the third day in a row, up 0.24 at 4,322.14, as gains by retailer Falabella offset losses by industrial conglomerate Copec Latin America's key stock indexes at 2048 GMT: Stock indexes % change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,762.89 0.07 Brazil Bovespa 59,733.90 -0.59 Mexico IPC 42,592.78 0.08 Chile IPSA 4,322.14 0.24 Chile IGPA 21,088.62 0.22 Argentina MerVal 2,455.93 -0.63 Colombia IGBC 14,833.66 1.23 Peru IGRA 21,476.86 -0.24 Venezuela IBC 374,691.41 0.01