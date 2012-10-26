版本:
2012年 10月 26日 星期五 23:13 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mixed as US GDP offsets profit-taking

* U.S. Q3 GDP data slightly better than forecast
    * Vale shares drive Bovespa losses after recent jump
    * Brazil Bovespa loses 0.39 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.15 pct

    By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve
    SAO PAULO, Oct 26 Latin American stocks were
mixed on Friday as a slight improvement in U.S. economic growth
failed to offset profit-taking in Brazilian shares.
    The MSCI Latin American stock index fell
0.18 percent to 3,682.10 and was on track to close the session
with a 1 percent weekly loss, its worst in a month.
    Profit taking in mining firm Vale after its
biggest jump in six months on Thursday drove Brazil's benchmark
Bovespa index to its fourth loss of the week.
Telecommunications firm America Movil supported
Mexico's bourse.
    Data on Friday showed U.S. economic growth picked up in the
third quarter at a slightly faster than expected pace, as a late
burst in consumer spending offset cutbacks in investment.
    The news did little to boost global markets, though, as
investors braced for a further wave of disappointing corporate
earnings, which have weighed on global stock indices in recent
sessions.
    "Despite the good U.S. GDP numbers, the risk aversion due to
recent earnings reports are limiting gains," said Newton Rosa,
chief economist with SulAmerica Investimentos in Sao Paulo. 
    Brazil's Bovespa slipped for the sixth day in seven, losing
0.39 percent to 57,613.12 as profit-takers took advantage of
Thursday's gains, the index's best in two weeks. Still, the
Bovespa is on track to close the week with an over 2 percent
loss.
   Vale, the world's largest producer of iron-ore,
fell 1 percent after the shares leapt the previous session when
the company said it was scaling back some large investments
following weak third-quarter earnings. 
    PDG Realty, one of Brazil's largest homebuilders,
fell 2.5 percent, while rival MRV Engenharia dropped
2.2 percent.
    "It may be due to investors preparing for third-quarter
results, as the market has returned to a negative outlook on the
sector's earnings," said Gustavo Mendonça, an economist with
Saga Capital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. 
    Preferred shares of state-controlled oil producer Petrobras
 rose their most in over a month on investor optimism
that the company would present strong third-quarter earnings
results after market close on Friday. 
    Mexico's IPC index rose for the second session in
three, adding 0.15 percent to 41,941.76. Still, the index is set
to close the week with a 1 percent loss, its worst weekly
performance in eight. 
    Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled
by billionaire Carlos Slim, added 0.78 percent, contributing
most to the index's gains, while lender Grupo Financiero Banorte
 weighed, falling 1 percent.
    Mexico's central bank held benchmark interest rates at 4.5
percent on Friday, as expected, but warned it could tighten
monetary policy soon if inflation shocks persist.
 
    Chile's IPSA index fell for the second straight
session as Banco de Chile failed to offset losses by
conglomerate AntarChile.

    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1408 GMT:
 Stock indexes                           daily %      YTD %
                          Latest          change     change
 MSCI LatAm                  3,682.10      -0.18        2.4
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa             57,613.12      -0.39       1.51
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                 41,941.76       0.15      13.12
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                  4,228.87      -0.17       1.23
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                 20,750.98      -0.13       3.09
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal            2,375.17      -0.05      -3.55
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC              15,117.61       0.14      19.36
                                                  
 Peru IGRA                  21,034.27       0.11       8.02
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC             360,028.78          0     207.62

