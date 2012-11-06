UPDATE 1-EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mixed ahead of U.S. elections

* U.S. voters go to the polls, Romney and Obama deadlocked * Volume low as investors await a winner * Brazil Bovespa gains 0.49 percent, Mexico IPC up 0.09 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Nov 6 Latin American stocks were mixed on Tuesday with investors wary of taking positions before the too-close-to-call U.S. presidential election is decided. The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for the third session in four, adding 0.12 percent to 3,687.40. Investors largely avoided the market on Tuesday, with volumes low and price swings muted as the U.S. election entered its home stretch. Recent polls show President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney nearly deadlocked. "The market doesn't want to take any type of direction before we get the results of the U.S. election, and it's worth remembering that it could take a few days," said Henrique Kleine, chief analyst at Magliano Corretora in Sao Paulo. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.49 percent to 58,497.56 in choppy trade as a technical momentum indicator known as the MACD posted a so-called "bullish cross," suggesting the index could be about to start a new rally. State-controlled oil company Petrobras rose 1 percent, while steelmaker Usiminas climbed 3.8 percent and exchange operator BM&F Bovespa gained 2.6 percent. Shares of phone company Telefonica Brasil gained 1.94 percent after the company posted an unexpected rise in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA. "Today's session also has to do with corporate results," said Bruno Piagentini, an analyst with brokerage Coinvalores in Sao Paulo. "Some companies are beating expectations but we are still at the beginning and we'll see more this week and next, which should really shake the market around a bit." Units of Brazil's largest independent investment bank BTG Pactual Group edged up 0.06 percent ahead of reporting its third-quarter earnings Tuesday evening. Profit at BTG was likely crimped by flagging revenue from advisory work and sales and trading, though the bank remained resilient to record-low interest rates and a weak economy, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. Mexico's benchmark IPC index posted a slight gain, rising 0.09 percent to 41,759.91. Conglomerate Alfa rose 0.94 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while mining firm Grupo Mexico advanced 0.36 percent. Shares of Mexico's largest airline Grupo Aeromexico fell 0.1 percent after the company said late Monday that it would spend $9 billion for 60 new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, with an option for 30 more, as part of plan to overhaul its fleet and use more fuel efficient planes. Chile's IPSA index was little changed as gains in steel and iron ore producer Cap offset losses in shares of retailer Falabella. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1520 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,687.40 0.12 2.24 Brazil Bovespa 58,497.56 0.49 3.07 Mexico IPC 41,759.91 0.09 12.63 Chile IPSA 4,262.14 0.01 2.03 Chile IGPA 20,907.30 0.01 3.86 Argentina MerVal 2,394.85 -0.01 -2.75 Colombia IGBC 14,346.42 -0.23 13.27 Peru IGRA 21,036.64 0.28 8.03 Venezuela IBC 359,212.59 -0.06 206.92