EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall as Greek fiscal worries return

* IMF, euro zone officials disagree on Greek debt timeline * Government moves rattle Brazil's electric sector * Brazil's Bovespa falls 0.45 pct, Mexico's IPC down 0.16 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Nov 13 Latin American stocks dropped to their lowest level in over two months on Tuesday as investor concern over to Greece's fiscal problems sapped demand for riskier assets. Brazil's Bovespa was on pace for a fifth straight session of losses, as shares of electric utilities swung lower amid the ongoing fallout from the government's latest plans for the industry. Mexico's IPC returned most of the previous session's gains, with telecommunications firm America Movil contributing most to the index's move downward. The MSCI Latin American stock index dropped 0.76 percent to 3,554.18 as a technical indicator known as the relative strength index neared its closest to "oversold" levels in over five months. Shares were pressured by increased risk aversion after officials from the euro zone and the International Monetary Fund publicly disagreed over the way Greece would reduce its heavy debt burden. Some of that pressure was relieved later in the session after a German newspaper said Berlin was working on a single aid package of more than 44 billion euros ($55.9 billion) to cover Greek debt repayments this year. "Greece seemed like a problem that was basically resolved and here we have it re-emerging," said Alexandre Montes, an analyst with Lopes Filho e Associados in Rio de Janeiro. "The Bovespa isn't falling a lot but it certainly isn't a very favorable situation." Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.45 percent to 56,805.35, with preferred shares of iron-ore mining giant Vale and oil firm OGX contributing most to the index's losses. Electric utilities posted some of the biggest swings on the index as the government's expanding role in the sector continued to rattle a conservative industry. Shares of power company Cteep rose 10.3 percent after the company said on Monday that its board recommended against renewing an expiring concession to transmit power, rejecting a government plan to lower electricity costs to spur economic growth. In contrast, state-led power company Eletrobras dropped 3.7 percent, contributing to a 22-percent decline over seven sessions. Investors are concerned the company will be forced to accept concession renewals at sharply lower tariffs, already below those charged by private-sector competitors. "I see very difficult days ahead for the company if it renews the concessions," added Montes. "The problem is that Eletrobras' controlling shareholder is the government. It can go to Eletrobras and say 'You are going to renew those concessions because I said so.'" The Bovespa has fallen 4.3 percent over the past five sessions to its lowest level in two months as foreign investors reduce their exposure due to worries over the looming U.S. fiscal cliff and Europe's debt crisis. "We are getting to the end of the year with very little news to push the Bovespa out of its current range," said Rogério Oliveira, an equities specialist at Icap Corretora in Rio de Janeiro. "I don't see many people taking long-term positions, its mostly short-term turnover and arbitrage." Mexico's IPC index dropped 0.16 percent as shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 1 percent. Shares of Latin America's biggest restaurant operator Alsea rose 0.3 percent after the company said on Monday it will seek a 29 million peso ($2.18 million) share offering, significantly smaller than the offering it had reported last month. Chile's IPSA index slid for the fifth straight session, losing 0.25 percent to trade at a six-week low of 4,213.93. Shares of regional carrier LATAM Airlines fell 0.83 percent after the company posted a $63.7 million net loss for the third quarter on Monday. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1627 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily pct YTD pct change change MSCI Latam 3,554.18 -0.76 -0.58 Brazil Bovespa 56,805.35 -0.45 0.09 Mexico IPC 40,792.76 -0.16 10.02 Chile IPSA 4,213.93 -0.25 0.87 Chile IGPA 20,656.27 -0.18 2.62 Argentina MerVal 2,378.23 -0.67 -3.43 Colombia IGBC 14,190.51 -0.80 12.04 Peru IGRA 20,977.90 -0.39 7.73 Venezuela IBC 376,763.50 2.38 221.92