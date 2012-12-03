EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil homebuilders gain, electric utilities eyed

* Brazil homebuilders up on bets for lower interest rates * Electric utility shareholders vote on concession renewals * Brazil Bovespa gains 1.33 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.48 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, Dec 3 Brazilian stocks rose on Monday as expectations for a longer period of low interest rates fed demand for homebuilders, though investors remained focused on electric utilities as shareholders vote on concession renewal plans. Mexico's IPC stock index rose in the first session following the inauguration of President Enrique Pena Nieto, while Chile's bourse gained for a third straight session. Homebuilders drove gains in Brazil's Bovespa after Latin America's largest economy posted far weaker than expected growth numbers for the third quarter on Friday. "When the GDP numbers came out, there was a perception that one thing the government could do to increase growth is lower interest rates...which would positively affect the construction sector," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, a broker at Renascenca Corretora in Sao Paulo. Brazilian interest-rate futures fell across the board on Monday, with the contract maturing in January 2014, one of the most traded, down 11 basis points to 7.17 percent. Shares of homebuilder PDG Realty SA added 6 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while rival Gafisa SA added 4.5 percent. State-controlled power utility Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, known as Eletrobras, was little changed after the company agreed to renew several concessions at steeply lower rates on Monday, a move widely expected by investors. Other electric utilities such as Cteep and Cesp will also put the decision over concession renewals to a vote on Monday. Shares in both firms rose over 4 percent. Also influencing the shares was a media report on Monday that said Brazil's government could adjust the compensation it offers to power generators under the concession renewal plan. "We are still going to see a lot of volatility in the (electric) sector due to the new compensation plans," Monteiro said, adding that it would take time for the calculations to be done and the share prices to settle. Vale edged 0.25 percent lower after the world's second largest mining company said on Monday it will slash capital expenditures by 24 percent in 2013. Mexico's IPC index rose following Saturday's inauguration of President Enrique Pena Nieto, who has promised to end years of violence and sluggish economic growth. Shares of conglomerate Alfa rose 1.6 percent, while those of cement manufacturer Cemex added 1.5 percent. Chile's IPSA index rallied for a third day, as retailer Falabella and regional energy group Endesa Chile gained 0.75 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1433 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,596.34 0.45 -0.61 Brazil Bovespa 58,239.49 1.33 2.62 Mexico IPC 42,032.35 0.48 13.36 Chile IPSA 4,157.39 0.42 -0.48 Chile IGPA 20,387.62 0.31 1.28 Argentina MerVal 2,442.45 0.95 -0.82 Colombia IGBC 14,186.74 0.15 12.01 Peru IGRA 20,199.40 0.77 3.73 Venezuela IBC 407,593.00 0 248.26