EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mixed on'fiscal cliff' uncertainty

* "Fiscal cliff" continues to weigh * Europe enters picture once more * Bovespa flat, Mexico IPC gains 0.41 pct By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY Dec 6 Latin American stocks ended mixed on Thursday as investors took a wait-and-see approach to budget negotiations in the United States, but fretted about the economic crisis in Europe. The MSCI Latin American stock index gained 0.88 percent to 3,633.92, the highest since Nov. 8. But Brazilian stocks were flat on investor concerns over increased government intervention to boost economic growth, while "fiscal cliff" negotiations added to the anxiety. If U.S. politicians cannot reach a compromise over the so-called fiscal cliff, it could trigger more than $600 billion in tax hikes and spending cuts that could push the United States back into recession. "The market is stalled, with investors hoping for a resolution to the tax gap in the United States," said John Peter Brugger, an analyst Leme Investimentos. U.S. economic data released on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits last week fell back to pre-superstorm Sandy levels. Adding to concerns, the European Central Bank on Thursday said it had considered an interest rate cut before deciding to keep rates unchanged at their current record lows. The bank forecast gross domestic product could fall 0.9 percent or grow by just 0.3 percent next year, while predicting 2014 growth of between 0.2 and 2.2 percent. The Bovespa ended the day flat at 57,656.42. The index has risen just 1.6 during 2012, compared with 14.4 percent for Mexico's IPC. Brazil's economy has recovered very slowly from a year of stagnation, prompting President Dilma Rousseff's government to intervene in many sectors such as banking and electricity generation to drive down costs for local manufacturers. The government has also unwound some capital control measures to curb the recent drop in its currency, the real . A media report published on Thursday said "alarmed" government and central bank officials are concerned that the recent depreciation of the country's currency could stoke inflation. "The government has acted in many sectors and that draws back not only foreign investments but also financial flows in local markets," said Álvaro Bandeira, partner at Órama Investimentos, in Rio de Janeiro. "We can't really count on a year-end rally, but there's not much room for a fall either...The market is in the trenches. Investors shoot and then run for cover," he added. Shares of homebuilders gained following a payroll tax reduction announced by the government earlier in the week. Shares of Gafisa SA rose 3.15 percent, also reflecting a price-target upgrade by Bank of America Merill Lynch to 5.75 reais. Shares in HRT Participacoes em Petroleo SA rose 11.13 percent after it announced a new discovery of gas in the Solimoes Basin in Brazil's Amazon region with Anglo-Russian partner TNK-BP Holding OAO. Mexico's IPC index rose for the fourth straight session, adding 0.41 percent to 42,589.68. Broadcaster Grupo Televisa rose 2.26 percent, while retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico added 0.28 percent. Chile's IPSA index edged 0.23 percent lower. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2252 GMT: Stock indexes % change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,633.92 0.88 Brazil Bovespa 57,656.42 -0.04 Mexico IPC 42,589.68 0.41 Chile IPSA 4,139.86 -0.23 Chile IGPA 20,339.87 -0.13 Argentina MerVal 2,450.03 -0.81 Colombia IGBC 14,414.84 0.13 Peru IGRA 20,192.09 -0.04 Venezuela IBC 409,934.97 0.03