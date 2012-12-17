EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise on US budget talks optimism

* Progress in U.S. budget talks eases concerns * Expiration of Brazil options adds to swings * Bovespa gains 0.37 pct, Mexico's IPC up 0.27 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Dec 17 Latin American stocks edged higher on Monday as optimism that U.S. lawmakers will avert a stand-off over the country's budget that could throw the world's No. 1 economy into recession. Shares in Brazil and Mexico rose on signs of flexibility in budget talks between Republican Party leaders and President Barack Obama on Sunday. Both sides need to reach an agreement to avert automatic tax hikes and spending cuts that would kick in next year. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose for the second straight session, while Mexico's IPC index posted its biggest daily gain in a week. "The discussions in the U.S. are advancing, but it's something I don't see getting solved as quickly as the market would like, and that is leaving investors cautious," said Newton Rosa, chief economist with asset management firm SulAmerica in Sao Paulo. The Bovespa index rose 0.37 percent to 59,822.96, with the expiration of options on shares contributing to volatility. The index will find support near 59,000 points and resistance at 60,000 -- a narrow channel that has bound trading over the past week -- XP Investimentos analysts wrote in an investor note on Monday. Preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, fell 1.3 percent as profit-takers took advantage of the stock's 3 percent gain in the previous session, its biggest daily rise in three months. Electric utility holding company Energias do Brasil SA rose more than 2 percent in early trading after the company's shares were included in a preview of modifications to Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index on Monday. Profit-takers immediately sold off the shares, however, leading to a 1.5 percent loss later in the session. The Bovespa is up more than 4 percent in December, its best monthly performance since February. "A calming in Europe's debt crisis and the retaking of growth in the United States reinforces the trend for a gain in the Bovespa in December," said Bruno Piagentini, an analyst with brokerage Coinvalores in Sao Paulo. Mexico's IPC index rose for the second straight session, adding 0.27 percent to 43,165.10. A technical indicator known as the relative strength index hit "overbought" territory however, indicating stocks may be due to fall in coming sessions. Cement manufacturer Cemex SA rose more than 3 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico added 0.66 percent. Chile's IPSA index was little changed at 4,260.60, with a 0.28 percent gain by industrial conglomerate Copec SA helping offset a 0.4 percent loss by retailer SACI Falabella SA. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1523 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,734.31 -0.13 3.8 Brazil Bovespa 59,822.96 0.37 5.41 Mexico IPC 43,165.10 0.27 16.42 Chile IPSA 4,260.66 -0.06 1.99 Chile IGPA 20,842.49 -0.06 3.54 Argentina MerVal 2,755.15 2.15 11.88 Colombia IGBC 14,531.48 -0.02 14.73 Peru IGRA 20,177.90 0.15 3.62 Venezuela IBC 474,078.50 -0.03 305.07