EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American stocks slip on U.S. budget talk concerns

* Investor concerns rise over U.S. fiscal conflict * Profit-taking fuels Bovespa drop * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.47 pct, Mexico IPC flat By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Dec 20 Latin American stocks edged lower on Thursday as ongoing concerns over U.S. budget talks sapped risk appetite and led profit-takers to lock in recent gains. MSCI Latin American stock index fell 0.14 percent to 3,813.14 after having reached its highest closing level since early May in the previous session. Shares of state-controlled oil firm Petrobras weighed on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index, while Mexico's IPC index was little changed. Worries over U.S. fiscal negotiations grew more heated on Thursday with investors nervously looking for any sign of progress towards averting the "fiscal cliff" of steep tax hikes and budget cuts set for January. "As we get closer to Christmas without a deal between Republicans and Democrats...the market has turning more volatile and is losing steam," said Pedro Galdi, chief strategist with SLW Corretora in Sao Paulo. Brazil's Bovespa index fell for the first session in three, losing 0.47 percent to 60,713.11. Shares of state-controlled oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, shed 1.24 percent as investors booked profits following a 5 percent gain over the previous two sessions. Shares of exchange operator BM&FBovespa SA fell 3.15 percent following an over 6 percent rise over the previous two days, while state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA rose 1.32 percent. Logistics firm LLX Logistica SA, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, rose 6.3 percent after the company signed a contract with a steel tube manufacturer to set up operations in its Açu superport. Retailers Lojas Americanas SA and Lojas Renner SA gained 1.14 percent and 0.76 percent, respectively, as a central bank report released earlier on Thursday boosted expectations for a prolonged period of record-low interest rates. "There is optimism around retailers on the expectation that growth in the end of the year will be strong," said Fabio Goncalves, an analyst with Banrisul Corretora in Porto Alegre, Brazil, who added that the outlook for lower interest rates could help boost consumption. Mexico's IPC index was little changed at 43,658.49 points, with gains by retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico partially offsetting losses by telecommunications firm America Movil. Chile's IPSA index slipped 0.29 percent to 4,278.83 as a technical indicator known as the relative strength index retreated from "overbought" territory for the first session in four, suggesting a lower likelihood that stocks will fall further in coming days. Industrial conglomerate Copec fell 0.47 percent, contributing most to the index's losses, while retailer Falabella rose 0.9 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1439 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,813.14 -0.14 6 Brazil Bovespa 60,713.11 -0.47 6.98 Mexico IPC 43,658.49 0.02 17.75 Chile IPSA 4,278.83 -0.29 2.42 Chile IGPA 20,935.21 -0.21 4.00 Argentina MerVal 2,847.08 0.1 15.61 Colombia IGBC 14,618.35 -0.19 15.42 Peru IGRA 20,447.60 -0.09 5.00 Venezuela IBC 465,312.94 0 297.58