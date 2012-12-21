EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall after 'fiscal cliff' setback

* U.S. budget talks falter after House vote * Commodities shares weigh on Brazil, Mexico bourses * Brazil Bovespa drops 0.44 pct, Mexico IPC flat By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Dec 21 Latin American stocks fell on Friday, as a new setback in U.S. budget negotiations weighed on risk appetite and investors sold off commodities shares following recent gains. Shares tracked global markets lower after Republican lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives failed to back a plan by House Speaker John Boehner to extract concessions from President Barack Obama in year-end "fiscal cliff" talks. The 'cliff' refers to $600 billion in tax hikes and spending cuts due to take effect in the new year which, many analysts agree, could tip the nation into recession. In vestors had expressed optimism in recent days that progress was being made, but the latest setback sent jitters through Latin American markets. " The problem is that the market ha d created a positive expectation in recent days that negotiations were progressing and that they would reach an agreement before the end of the year, but now it seems increasingly difficult," said economist Silvio Campos of Tendencias Consultoria in Sao Paulo, wh o nonetheless thought U.S. politicians would reach a compromise. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index snapped a three-day rally, falling 0 .44 percent to 6 1 , 0 07. 0 3 a s shares of the most widely traded commodities firms weighed. Th e index was up 2.35 percent for the week, its biggest weekly gain in a month. Preferred shares of iron-ore mining giant Vale SA fell 0 .76 percent, while state-controlled oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, slipped 1. 71 pe rcent, contributing most to the index's losses. Vale said it would take a $4.2 billion writedown on its nickel and aluminum assets, according to a securities filing late Thursday. Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts said on Friday that the move should have a very limited impact on the company's stock, because it was already expected, it is cash-flow neutral and the company could potentially have a tax benefit on the charge. Shares of electric utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA rose 6 .05 percent after the company said that it would pay 1.6 billion reais ($770 million) in dividends to shareholders. Mexico's IPC index lost was flat at 43, 621 . 62, but was up 1.33 percent for the week. Shares of conglomerate Alfa dropped 3.35 percent. Chile's IPSA index ended the day - and the week - flat closing at 4,293.78. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2148 GMT: Stock indexes % change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,800.82 -0.62 Brazil Bovespa 61,007.03 -0.44 Mexico IPC 43,621.62 -0.04 Chile IPSA 4,293.78 0.05 Chile IGPA 21,002.39 0.09 Argentina MerVal 2,786.40 -2.57 Colombia IGBC 14,544.55 -0.15 Peru IGRA 20,338.87 -0.06 Venezuela IBC 465,396.13 0.01