EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American stocks down on 'cliff' fears

MEXICO CITY Dec 24 Latin American stocks ended shortened sessions down on Monday as continued uncertainty surrounding the U.S. "fiscal cliff" negotiations continued to spook investors before the Christmas break.

Mexico's IPC stock index lost 0.2 percent to 43,533.45, as telecommunications giant America Movil, owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 1.13 percent.

Chile's IPC ended the session slightly lower at 4,292.70.

Politicians in the United States have so far been unable to come to a compromise over the so-called "fiscal cliff," which could trigger up to $600 billion in tax hikes and spending cuts if unresolved.

On Sunday, senior politicians began to openly question whether the country was in fact likely to go over the "cliff," or suggest that such an outcome may be President Barack Obama's goal.

Brazil's Bovespa was closed on Monday, and all Latin American stock markets will be closed on Tuesday.

