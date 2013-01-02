EMERGING MARKETS-Latam equities rise as US clinches fiscal deal

* U.S. House of Representatives averts 'fiscal cliff' * Commodity stocks lifted by appetite for riskier assets * Brazil Bovespa up 2.68 pct, Mexico IPC gains 0.96 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, Jan 2 Latin American stocks soared on Wednesday after U.S. lawmakers voted to avert the so-called "fiscal cliff" of steep tax hikes and spending cuts that threatened to throw the world's largest economy into recession. The MSCI Latin American stock index posted its biggest daily rise in nearly four months on Wednesday, adding 2.36 percent to 3,887.26, its highest level since early May. Shares of the most widely traded commodities firms drove Brazil's Bovespa to its biggest daily gain in over 3 months, while Mexico's IPC index rose the most in two weeks. Shares rose after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill late Tuesday that will raise taxes on wealthy individuals and families but preserve tax cuts for middle class Americans. The compromise relieved investor concerns over an impasse that could have weighed heavily on global economic growth. "It's the first trading session of the year and the market is also doing some portfolio rebalancing, but the rise today is principally due to the agreement," said Ricardo Zeno, a partner with AZ Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro. Some investors warned that Wednesday's rally may be short-lived, with other political showdowns on the U.S. budget due in coming months. "The market wasn't pricing in a failure to strike an agreement," said Jose Cataldo, a stock trader at Agora Corretora in Rio de Janeiro. "Considering that ... there are still risks that will bring volatility, whether it's the debt crisis in Europe or a slowdown in China or the debt ceiling in the U.S. that still needs to be voted on." Brazil's Bovespa index rose 2.68 percent to 62,587.86, the highest level since mid-September. A technical indicator, known as the relative strength index, crossed into "overbought" territory for the first time in over three months, indicating stocks may be due to fall in coming sessions. Preferred shares of iron-ore mining firm Vale SA rose over 5 percent, while those of state-controlled oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, climbed over 3 percent. The high liquidity of both shares make them favorites among foreign investors looking for exposure to Brazilian equities and they tend to rise or fall in line with global risk appetite. Shares of homebuilder MRV Engenharia e Participaçoes SA fell 2.75 percent after the company said an affiliated company was on a government list of firms subjecting employees to slave-like working conditions. Shares of Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, rose 6 percent after the company said late Friday that it had sold a water treatment plant for 652 million reais ($319.6 million) in order to concentrate more of its investments in the petrochemical sector. Mexico's IPC index jumped 0.96 percent to 44,123.96 points, a new record high. Shares of cement manufacturer Cemex rose 3.78 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, advanced 0.67 percent. Chile's IPSA index notched its biggest daily gain in two weeks, rising 0.62 percent to 4,328.06. Retailers boosted the index, with Falabella adding 1 percent and Cencosud gaining 1.4 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1433 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,887.26 2.36 0 Brazil Bovespa 62,587.86 2.68 2.68 Mexico IPC 44,123.96 0.96 0.96 Chile IPSA 4,328.06 0.62 0.62 Chile IGPA 21,170.55 0.48 0.48 Argentina MerVal 2,942.27 3.08 3.08 Colombia IGBC 14,758.99 0.29 16.53 Peru IGRA 20,737.80 0.53 0.53 Venezuela IBC 471,698.78 0.06 0.06