EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rise as 'fiscal cliff' glow remains

* 'Fiscal cliff' positive effect continues * Petrobras supports Brazil's Bovespa 1.22 pct rise * Mexico IPC up 0.15 pct, closes at record high By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Jan 3 Latin American stocks gained on Thursday, with Brazil's Bovespa stock index reaching its highest levels in nine months as investor confidence remained strong after the U.S. fiscal cliff agreement. Shares of state-controlled oil firm Petrobras drove gains in the benchmark Bovespa, while profit-taking dampened gains on Mexico's IPC index. Nonetheless, the IPC once again closed at a record high of 44,370.64. Stocks soared on Wednesday following an agreement by U.S. lawmakers to avoid the so-called "fiscal cliff" of automatic tax hikes and spending cuts that threatened to throw the U.S. economy into recession. "After a day of euphoria like yesterday, investors are stopping to think," said Aloisio Villeth Lemos, an analyst with Agora Corretora in Rio de Janeiro. "There are still things that need to be straightened out in the U.S." While the fiscal cliff was avoided, analysts said investors will remain cautious over the outlook for the world's largest economy due to upcoming negotiations on debt limits and spending cuts. Despite the caution, Brazil's Bovespa continued the upward march it began last month. Since then, the index has added more than 10 percent. On Thursday it closed up 1.22 percent at 63,312.46. "We started the year with investors being slightly more optimistic," said Pedro Galdi, chief strategist at SLW brokerage in Sao Paulo. "January last year was very good and all indications are that this year will start the same." A technical indicator known as the relative strength index remained in "overbought" territory for a second straight day, however, indicating any rally in the Bovespa may be short-lived. Petrobras shares led the Bovespa, closing up 3.61 percent. The company said on Thursday that it declared two offshore oil prospects with an estimated 351 million barrels of oil and gas to be commercially viable, opening the door to new output. Mexico's IPC index posted modest gains, adding 0.15 percent to 44,370.64, a day after it recorded its biggest daily jump in over six months. Lender Grupo Financiero Banorte fell 1.61 percent, contributing most to the index's losses, while telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 1.01 percent. Chile's IPSA index climbed 0.18 percent to 4,356.79. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2129 GMT: Stock indexes % change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,918.44 0.69 Brazil Bovespa 63,312.46 1.22 Mexico IPC 44,370.64 0.15 Chile IPSA 4,356.79 0.18 Chile IGPA 21,287.30 0.16 Argentina MerVal 2,975.24 0.75 Colombia IGBC 14,821.98 0.72 Peru IGRA 21,120.35 0.5 Venezuela IBC 471,444.53 0