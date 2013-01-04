EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mixed as profit-taking weighs

* Brazil's Bovespa snaps 3-day rally * OGX gains after starting oil production at well * Brazil Bovespa falls 1.25 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.43 pct By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY Jan 4 Brazilian stocks saw their biggest daily fall in a month on Friday as investors sold off shares of commodities producers following a three-day rally that saw the index rise nearly 5.0 percent. Both Mexico's IPC index and Chile's bourse posted gains, with the Chilean IPSA adding more than 2.0 percent since the beginning of the year. By comparison, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index posted its biggest daily loss in more than a month, losing 1.25 percent to 62,523.06. The index reached its highest level in nearly nine months in the previous session, with strong appetite for riskier assets following an agreement on Tuesday by U.S. lawmakers to avoid the so-called "fiscal cliff" of automatic tax hikes and spending cuts. Nonetheless, despite Friday's decline, the index ended the first week of the year with an appreciation of 2.58 percent, and analysts said the trend for the near future was still positive. "Many players are still out of Brazil. If there is improvement and external perception of the Brazilian economy also improves, the stock market will have more room to rise," said Roberto Sierra, a partner at Fram Capital. Raw materials producers contributed most to the index's fall, with preferred shares of iron-ore mining giant Vale SA losing 2.19 percent. Shares of oil producer OGX Petroleo e Gas SA, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, rose 2.04 percent after the company said it began oil output from a third well in its offshore Tubarão Azul field. Despite rising in early morning trading, shares of steelmaker Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA lost 4.22 percent after sources at steel distributors said the company will raise prices for some products. Mexico's IPC index was up just under half a percent at 44,562.33 points. Telecommunications firm America Movil , controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 2.46 percent, partially offsetting a 2.12 percent fall by mining firm Industrias Penoles. Fresnillo, Penoles' parent company, shed 4 percent in volume of 1.7 times its average 90-day volume on the London bourse on Friday, with traders citing the impact of a downgrade by UBS to "neutral" from "buy". Chile's IPSA index gained for the fourth straight session, adding 0.94 percent to 4,397.91, its highest level since July. A technical indicator known as the relative strength index rose to its most "overbought" level in over 10 months, however, indicating a recent rally may be due to end. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2112 GMT: Stock indexes % change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,925.10 -0.21 Brazil Bovespa 62,523.06 -1.25 Mexico IPC 44,562.33 0.43 Chile IPSA 4,397.91 0.94 Chile IGPA 21,462.16 0.82 Argentina MerVal 2,996.28 0.7 Colombia IGBC 14,844.66 0.15 Peru IGRA 21,221.45 0.48 Venezuela IBC 471,444.53 0