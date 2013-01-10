EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks flat after China data

* China reports stronger than expected Dec trade data * Retailer Cia Hering plunges after sales miss expectations * Brazil Bovespa up 0.16 pct, Mexico IPC steady By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Jan 10 Latin American stocks edged up on Thursday after stronger-than-expected Chinese economic data boded well for Brazil's commodity-rich stock market but failed to spur much buying after a recent rally. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose slightly for the second straight day, gaining 0.16 percent to 61,678.31, though volatility was high. Mexico's IPC index held near a record high, while Chile's bourse rose for the eighth straight session. Steelmakers and commodities exporters contributed most to the Bovespa index's gains after data Thursday showed China's export growth rebounded surprisingly sharply to a seven-month high in December. China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key purchaser of Latin American commodities exports such as iron ore, soy, copper and petroleum. Shares of oil producer OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA rose 3.53 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while shares of steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA added 1.18 percent. Hering limited gains in the index, however, falling more than 10 percent after the company reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter sales late on Wednesday. Brazil's Bovespa rose more than 2.5 percent in the first week of January but has since given up some of those gains, with investors cautious over upcoming debt-ceiling negotiations in the United States. "The market has slowed down after a significant rise in the first days of the year," said Rogerio Oliveira, an equities specialist at Icap Corretora in Rio de Janeiro. Mexico's IPC index ticked down 0.01 percent from a record high on Wednesday, to 44,859.80 points. Supermarket chain Grupo Chedraui fell 0.89 percent, contributing most to the index's drop, while broadcaster Grupo Televisa fell 1.27 percent. Chile's IPSA index rose 0.75 percent to 4,460.44, boosted by a stronger outlook for Chinese demand for the country's copper following Thursday's trade data. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2144 GMT: Stock indexes % change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,922.57 0.48 Brazil Bovespa 61,678.31 0.16 Mexico IPC 44,859.80 -0.01 Chile IPSA 4,460.44 0.75 Chile IGPA 21,769.44 0.69 Argentina MerVal 3,114.20 1.37 Colombia IGBC 14,739.61 -0.53 Peru IGRA 21,902.23 1.46 Venezuela IBC 474,003.41 0