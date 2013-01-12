EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks mixed as earnings season nears

* China annual consumer inflation speeds in Dec * Commodities firms weigh on Brazil's Bovespa * Bovespa falls 0.29 pct, Mexico IPC flat By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Jan 11 Latin American stocks were mixed on Friday as investors geared up for earnings season, while Brazilian shares fell after data showed China's annual consumer inflation rate accelerated in December. The inflation data narrows the scope for growth-boosting monetary stimulus in Brazil's top trading partner. Chile's bourse fell for the first session in nine, while Mexico's IPC index remained flat. Commodities producers contributed most to the 0.29 percent fall in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index after data on Friday showed China's annual consumer inflation rate hit a seven-month high in December. "If inflation isn't under control there is less space for the government to stimulate growth," said Marcelo Varejao, an analyst with Socopa Corretora in Sao Paulo. "China continues to be a very big influence on Brazil as steel makers, miners and oil producers are a huge part of the market." China is a key purchaser of Latin American commodities exports such as iron-ore, soy, copper and petroleum. The shares of iron-ore mining company Vale SA, which counts China as its biggest customer, fell 2.56 percent, contributing most to the Bovespa's losses, while steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional SA lost 0.71 percent. The shares of retailer Grupo Pão de Açúcar SA lost 3.22 percent, the steepest drop in nearly three months after the company said on Friday sales growth slowed in the fourth quarter and that it opened fewer stores than promised last year. Mexico's IPC index was little changed at 44,888.13 points. "Going forward, I don't see anything that could raise the index aside from decent economic data from the United States or pleasing local earnings reports," said Cesar Castro, head of analysis at Capem consultancy. Chile's IPSA index snapped an eight-day rally, falling 0.49 percent as profit-takers sold off shares of industrial conglomerate Copec, which fell 2.35 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2344 GMT: Stock indexes % change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,908.35 -0.36 Brazil Bovespa 61,497.43 -0.29 Mexico IPC 44,888.13 0.06 Chile IPSA 4,438.66 -0.49 Chile IGPA 21,676.41 -0.43 Argentina MerVal 3,107.66 -0.21 Colombia IGBC 14,729.97 -0.07 Peru IGRA 21,905.52 0.02 Venezuela IBC 473,891.25 -0.02