EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks down as Grupo Oi falls

* Bovespa hovers near 62,000 for more than a week * Shares of Grupo Oi plunge on CEO switch * Brazil's Bovespa down 0.33 pct, Mexico IPC off 0.19 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, Jan 22 Latin American stocks slipped on Tuesday as low volumes and technical resistance offset economic data from Germany that stoked optimism over global growth. Brazilian shares rose early in the session after data showed German analyst and investor morale hit the highest level in more than 2-1/2 years in January. But Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index quickly reversed those gains, losing 0.33 percent to 61,660 after it hit resistance just short of 62,000 points. "The market faces strong resistance at the yearly high of 63,470, but there is an intermediate point around 62,300 that we've been testing since last week," said Daniel Marques, a technical analyst with Agora Corretora in Rio de Janeiro. He said that Monday's holiday in the United States and an upcoming market holiday in Brazil on Friday have kept trading volumes lower. "As soon as this passes and volume returns to normal levels, the market will be able to break the resistance and head for a short-term quick rally towards 63,500 points," Marques added. Preferred shares of Grupo Oi SA, Brazil's biggest fixed-line telephone company, plunged nearly 7 percent after the company ousted Chief Executive Francisco Valim and said the chairman of its board, Jose Mauro Carneiro da Cunha, would replace him. Shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty SA fell 1.62 percent after the company said late Monday that fourth-quarter sales declined 29 percent from the same period a year ago. Mexico's IPC index fell 0.19 percent shortly after opening, with Grupo Televisa leading losses and down 1.1 percent. Televisa, Mexico's leading broadcaster, announced plans on Monday to increase its sports coverage this year and develop an English-language channel with Univision and ABC News. Chile's IPSA bourse was also down 0.24 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 14:40 GMT: Stock indexes daily YTD % % chang Latest chang e e MSCI LatAm 3,922.5 -0.19 3.49 8 Brazil Bovespa 61,694. -0.33 1.22 96 Mexico IPC 45,137. -0.19 3.28 94 Chile IPSA 4,516.2 -0.24 5.00 8 Chile IGPA 21,995. -0.17 4.39 03 Argentina MerVal 3,255.8 0.16 14.07 9 Colombia IGBC 14,766. -0.08 0.35 78 Peru IGRA 21,744. -0.02 5.40 05 Venezuela IBC 485,179 0.17 2.91 .38