EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks plunge while Embraer soars

* Embraer shares jump after booking $4 bln deal * Brazil Bovespa down 1.29 pct, Mexico IPC flat By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Jan 24 Brazilian stocks fell on Thursday as shares of steelmakers and oil producers weighed, though trading volume remained light and volatility was muted ahead of a market holiday. Mexico's IPC index was flat while Chile's bourse fell to buck a recent winning streak. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index lost 1.29 percent to close at 61,169.83. Shares of iron ore miner Vale, fell 2.2 percent, while shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, fell 3.02 percent. Steelmaker Gerdau SA lost 1.72 percent. "The bourse has no end buyers, leaving the market fragile, susceptible to more daring operations by bigger players and that ends up impacting the share prices," said Ariovaldo Santos, equities manager at the H.Commcor Brokerage in Sao Paulo. However, shares of Embraer SA, the world's largest maker of regional jets, rocketed 8.89 percent after the company said it booked an order worth up to $4 billion with Republic Airways Holdings Inc. Shares of miner Grupo Mexico rose 0.69 percent after the company announced a total of $3.5 billion investment in 2013. Chile's blue-chip IPSA stock index closed 0.56 percent lower, as investors booked profits following a strong rally in recent weeks. "Everything points to more structural, stronger profit-taking. I wouldn't be surprised to see the market correcting a couple more days," said Arturo Curtze, a trader at Vantrust Capital brokerage, adding he had not seen the same foreign institutional demand as in prior weeks. Since the start of the year the IPSA has risen 4.3 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2329 GMT: Stock indexes % change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,941.71 -0.12 Brazil Bovespa 61,169.83 -1.29 Mexico IPC 45,428.70 -0.03 Chile IPSA 4,485.67 -0.56 Chile IGPA 21,880.39 -0.51 Argentina MerVal 3,316.25 0.46 Colombia IGBC 14,900.24 0.21 Peru IGRA 21,500.47 -0.7 Venezuela IBC 489,009.97 2.33