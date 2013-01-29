EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian stocks eke out gains on U.S. results

* Investors cautious over Q4 results * Steelmaker CSN rises on possible gov't support in mill buy * Brazil Bovespa gains 0.63 pct, Mexico IPC flat By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Jan 29 Brazilian stocks closed higher after a choppy day of trading on Tuesday as the Bovespa index tracked gains in U.S. markets but failed to soar, with investors cautious over the next crop of corporate earnings results. In the United States, the S&P 500 hovered near 1,500 points on Tuesday and was on track to post its best monthly performance since October 2011 as a positive earnings season buoyed domestic markets. Mexico's IPC index and Chile's bourse were both flat. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.63 percent to 60,406.33 after spending most of the session in negative territory. Despite the gains, analysts and traders pointed to an atmosphere of caution. "This is a result of uncertainty about the performance of the Brazilian economy this year, and the fiscal situation of the United States, which is still pending," said Pedro Galdi, chief strategist at the SLW brokerage. Many investors have refrained from taking long or medium-term positions in the Bovespa in recent weeks, analysts said, due to worries that local companies are unlikely to post encouraging fourth-quarter results, especially following weak third-quarter growth in Brazil's economy. Shares of steelmaker Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA rose 2.27 percent after a local newspaper reported that state development bank BNDES could deploy up to 4 billion reais ($2 billion) to help bankroll the firm's potential purchase of ThyssenKrupp AG's Steel Americas unit. Rival steelmakers Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA and Gerdau SA rose 2.61 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively, after Goldman Sachs Group Inc analyst Marcelo Aguiar said in a Tuesday report that recent underperformance in Brazilian steel shares was unjustified and seemed "excessive." Preferred shares of iron-ore mining giant Vale gained 1.17 percent. On Monday the company said it would propose shareholder dividends of at least $4 billion this year, two-thirds of the minimum dividends approved in 2012, following a global slowdown and a drop in iron ore prices. Mexico's IPC index ended barely changed at 45,907.98, dulling a recent rally that pushed stocks up nearly 5 percent this month. A technical indicator known as the relative strength index remained in "overbought" territory, however, indicating stocks may have room to fall further in coming sessions. Shares of troubled telecommunications firm Axtel rose 2.88 percent after it announced results of a debt exchange offer that should give it room for maneuver. Chile's IPSA index also ended flat at 4,516.85. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2233 GMT: Stock indexes % change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,958.74 0.97 Brazil Bovespa 60,406.33 0.63 Mexico IPC 45,907.98 -0.01 Chile IPSA 4,516.85 -0.04 Chile IGPA 22,015.47 -0.07 Argentina MerVal 3,470.15 3.83 Colombia IGBC 15,035.59 0.39 Peru IGRA 20,940.92 0.07 Venezuela IBC 493,594.88 0.32