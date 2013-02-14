EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall on euro zone growth worries

* Euro zone economy shrinks more than expected in Q4 * Grupo Modelo jumps after AB Inbev revises deal * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.65 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.14 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Feb 14 Latin American stocks fell on Thursday after data showed the euro zone's economy shrank more than expected in the fourth quarter, adding to concerns over global economic growth and sapping demand for riskier investments. Commodities firms contributed most to a fall in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index. Mexico's IPC index slipped for the fourth straight session, though shares of brewer Grupo Modelo surged. Economic output in the euro zone fell by a worse-than-expected 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter from the third and the region's two largest economies, France and Germany, both contracted more than analysts had predicted. Worries over global economic growth tend to weigh on Latin American equities as investors turn towards safe-haven assets such as the U.S. dollar. "The main concern of investors is trying to figure out if the decline in Europe's economy has already reached bottom, and the numbers are showing that we will still suffer a bit more in 2013," said Raffi Dokuzian, a director with CGD Securities in Sao Paulo. Brazil's Bovespa stock index fell for the second straight session, losing 0.65 percent to 58,027.96. If the index closes below a technical support level at 58,000 points, it may drop to a stronger support level at 55,100 points, according to an investor note from Itau Corretora. Shares of Brazil's most widely-traded commodities exporters contributed most to the index's decline, with iron-ore mining firm Vale SA slipping 1.7 percent and state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, falling 0.4 percent. Local stocks with high liquidity tend to attract foreign investors looking for exposure to Latin American equities, with their performance often tracking global risk appetite. "Negative news from abroad tends to have more of an impact on our market than positive news," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, a trader at brokerage Renascença in Sao Paulo. "When the news is positive, investors tend to overlook it and focus on the problems we have at home." Mexico's IPC index fell slightly, losing 0.14 percent to 44,032.45 as shares of heavily-weighted telecommunications firm America Movil dropped 0.78 percent. The IPC was supported, however, by a surge in shares of brewing company Grupo Modelo. The shares rose over 4 percent after Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, said it revised the terms of its $20.1 billion takeover of the company to overcome U.S. government objections. Chile's IPSA index fell its most in three weeks, losing 0.27 percent to 4,602.19. Shares of retailer Falabella dropped 0.64 percent, contributing most to the index's losses, while Banco de Chile slid 0.76 percent. Shares of airline group LATAM were little-changed after the company said on Wednesday that its passenger traffic rose 6.3 percent in January versus a year ago. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1437 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,872.64 -0.32 2.3 Brazil Bovespa 58,027.96 -0.65 -4.80 Mexico IPC 44,032.45 -0.14 0.75 Chile IPSA 4,602.19 -0.27 6.99 Chile IGPA 22,352.55 -0.2 6.09 Argentina MerVal 3,296.06 -0.35 15.48 Colombia IGBC 15,018.65 -0.27 2.06 Peru IGRA 21,568.74 -0.2 4.55 Venezuela IBC 582,230.88 0 23.50