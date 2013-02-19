EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise on German data

* German investor sentiment nears 3-year high * Commodities firms lead gains on Brazil's Bovespa * Bovespa rises 0.5 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.56 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, Feb 19 Brazilian stocks rose on Tuesday as an improvement in German investor sentiment boosted appetite for the most widely traded commodities producers. Mexico's IPC index edged higher for the second day in three, while Chile's bourse remained flat. Shares rose after data on Tuesday showed German investor and analyst sentiment rose to a nearly three-year high in February, suggesting a recovery in Europe's largest economy may be gaining steam. The data boosted appetite for shares of commodities firms, whose performance is often linked to global economic growth sentiment. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index snapped a four-day losing streak, gaining 0.5 percent to 57,899.28. Preferred shares of iron-ore mining giant Vale SA gained 1 percent, contributing most to the index's rise, while state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, added 0.6 percent. "The data today suggests things abroad are recovering," said Adriano Moreno, an analyst with Futura Corretora in Salvador, Brazil. "The Brazilian market has fallen far behind many others...so we see the Bovespa with room to catch up a bit." Shares of telecommunications firm Grupo Oi SA rose 5 percent after the company said on Tuesday that it expects sales and operating income to pick up speed in 2013, despite having posted fourth-quarter net profit that fell below analysts' estimates. Shares of Braskem SA, the largest petrochemical company in Latin America, soared 6.55 percent - their most in over five months - after Credit Suisse analysts changed their rating on the shares to "outperform" from "neutral," citing potential tax benefits for naphtha purchases and possible import tax hikes on polypropylene. Preferred shares of steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA were little changed after the company posted a bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter loss late on Monday. "There were also some good things in Usiminas' results," added Moreno, citing strong iron ore sales and an improved outlook. "The stock had also fallen a lot recently and the results were already priced in." Mexico's IPC index added 0.56 percent to 44,389.32 as shares of telecommunications firm America Movil rose 0.7 percent. Chile's IPSA index was little-changed at 4,599.50 points as a 0.38 percent decline in industrial conglomerate Copec partially offset a 0.83 percent rise in retailer Falabella Latin America's key stock indexes at 1449 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,894.90 0.39 2.16 Brazil Bovespa 57,899.28 0.5 -5.01 Mexico IPC 44,389.32 0.56 1.56 Chile IPSA 4,599.50 0.05 6.93 Chile IGPA 22,364.60 0.07 6.14 Argentina MerVal 3,304.61 1.24 15.78 Colombia IGBC 14,923.84 -0.33 1.41 Peru IGRA 21,035.45 -0.34 1.97 Venezuela IBC 605,476.50 0.4 28.43