版本:
中国
2013年 2月 20日 星期三 07:05 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican stocks buoyed by German data

* Rise in German investor sentiment boosts emerging markets
bets
    * Genomma data surges, reaping Walmart tie-up rewards
    * Bovespa falls 0.52 pct, Mexico IPC up 1.13 pct

    By Danielle Assalve
    SAO PAULO, Feb 19 Mexican stocks posted their
best one-day gains in more than two weeks on Tuesday, as an
improvement in German investor sentiment boosted appetite for
riskier emerging market bets. 
    However, Brazil's Bovespa index lost 0.52 percent
dragged down by oil producer OGX, which fell to its
lowest closing level since 2008. Chile's bourse gained
0.17 percent. 
    Shares rose after data on Tuesday showed German investor and
analyst sentiment rose to a nearly three-year high in February,
suggesting a recovery in Europe's largest economy may be gaining
steam. 
    In Mexico, shares in Genomma Lab rose 7.72 percent
after the company announced that giant U.S. retailer Walmart
 would stock its products in the company's U.S. stores. 
    The IPC index rose 1.13 percent to reach 44,639.76
points. 
    In Brazil, shares in billionaire Eike Batista's oil company
OGX fell 4.83 percent as concerns about the company's
production capabilities scared investors.
    "My impression is that important people are abandoning the
stock at any price," said Rogerio Oliveira, an equities
specialist at Icap Brazil brokerage. "The market has a terrible
view of it - it's not giving results, just problems."
    Chile's IPSA index was slightly up at 4,604.81
points as a 1.12 percent rise in energy company Enersis 
offset a 1.29 percent fall in industrial conglomerate AntarChile
. 

    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2203 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                                      % change
                              Latest              
                                                            
 MSCI LatAm                          3,887.28           0.19
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa                     57,314.40          -0.52
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                         44,639.76           1.13
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                          4,604.81           0.17
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                         22,390.60           0.19
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal                    3,268.77           0.14
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC                      14,876.13          -0.65
                                                  
 Peru IGRA                          21,026.39          -0.38
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC                     611,185.94           1.35
