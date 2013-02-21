EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks slip on global growth concerns

* Euro zone PMIs disappoint * U.S. unemployment data also fails to inspire * Brazil Bovespa flat, Mexico IPC down 0.37 percent By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Feb 21 Latin American stocks closed slightly lower on Thursday after data raised concerns about the economic recoveries in the euro zone and the United States. Mexico's IPC index fell for the second straight session, while industrial conglomerate Copec weighed on Chile's bourse. Despite trading in the red for most of the day, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index ended flat, closing at 56,154.68. Shares of oil producer OGX rallied on rumors of a possible stake sale to Malaysia's Petronas , curtailing the session's losses. OGX, owned by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, told Reuters it does not comment on market chatter. OGX shares added 11.8 percent, their biggest one-day gain since July 2012. Nonetheless, regional shares dropped on concern about global economic growth after weaker-than-expected Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data on Thursday suggested the euro zone economy may contract in the first quarter. The data led to a sell-off of Latin America's most widely traded commodities exporters, such as state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, which lost 1.7 percent. A disappointing outlook for the United States economy added to the negative tone after data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose last week and consumer prices were flat in January. Brazilian economic performance also worried investors. "There are doubts about how companies act in a scenario of lower growth and higher inflation," said Nastasya Romano, an economist at the Omar Camargo brokerage. Shares of Banco do Brasil SA rose 4.07 percent after fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' expectations on Thursday. Shares of steelmaker Gerdau SA rose 2.8 percent after the company cut its five-year investment plan by 17 percent on Thursday in the face of slumping profits. Mexico's IPC index dropped 0.37 percent to 44,136.60 as shares of lender Grupo Financiero Banorte slipped 0.87 percent. Shares of retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico fell 0.82 percent after the company reported weaker-than-expected results after the market close on Wednesday. Mexican retail sales eased more than expected in December, the national statistics office said on Thursday, raising concerns about internal demand. Chile's IPSA index lost 0.52 percent to 4,519.20. Industrial conglomerate Copec lost 1.56 percent, contributing most to the index's decline, while retailer Falabella added 0.76 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2154 GMT: Stock indexes % change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,788.87 -1.16 Brazil Bovespa 56,154.68 -0.04 Mexico IPC 44,136.60 -0.37 Chile IPSA 4,519.20 -0.52 Chile IGPA 22,038.77 -0.46 Argentina MerVal 3,124.37 -4.41 Colombia IGBC 14,746.04 -0.46 Peru IGRA 20,663.40 -0.75 Venezuela IBC 617,583.81 0.01