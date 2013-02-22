EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks snap slide, but inflation weighs

* German business morale raises outlook for global recovery * Brazilian inflation stays high, sparks rate hike bets * Brazil Bovespa up 0.3 pct, Mexico IPC falls 0.4 pct By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Feb 22 Brazilian stocks snapped a seven-day slide on Friday, rebounding on upbeat business confidence in Germany, although local inflation data added to concerns that tighter monetary policy could choke a weak recovery in Latin America's biggest economy. Mexico's IPC index fell 0.4 percent, slipping for a third straight day, while wood pulp stocks helped lift Chile's bourse 0.3 percent. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.3 percent to 56,293.61, after bouncing off a three-month low in the prior session. German business morale rose the most in over two years in February, data showed on Friday, reinforcing signs of a solid rebound in Europe's largest economy after a rough end to 2012. "Today you're seeing a lot of stocks recovering after falling a lot, but I don't consider it a sustainable trend," said Marcelo Varejao, analyst at brokerage firm Socopa Corretora in Sao Paulo. "Foreign investors still have the impression the government let inflation get out of control, which is going to limit further gains." Inflation in Brazil slowed less than expected through mid-February, government data showed on Friday, leading traders to step up bets that the central bank could raise interest rates later this year. Gains on the Bovespa index were topped by wood pulp exporters Fibria Celulose SA and Suzano Papel e Celulose SA after Suzano said it would raise wood pulp prices by $20 per tonne beginning in March. The news added to signs of rising demand for Brazilian pulp from China and other emerging markets in the midst of a solid earnings season for the industry. Suzano shares jumped 5 percent while Fibria rose 4.2 percent. BRF Brasil Foods, the world's largest poultry exporter, also gained 4.2 percent after its board nominated retail tycoon Abilio Diniz as chairman late on Thursday. Investors took the nomination as a good sign for BRF, said Felipe Rocha, an analyst at the Omar Camargo brokerage, after Diniz helped turn Grupo Pão de Açúcar into Brazil's biggest retailer. Rocha said the news also fed speculation that Diniz would move more of his fortune from Pão de Açúcar into BRF shares, which he began buying in recent months. Mexico's IPC index fell 0.4 percent as the country's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, fell more than 3 percent to a three-month low. The company laid out capital spending plans on Thursday without saying how many stores it plans to open this year. Chile's IPSA index advanced 0.3 percent to 4,532.60, boosted by major wood pulp exporters. Wood and pulp producer Empresas CMPC SA rose 0.8 percent while rival Empresas Copec SA gained 0.6 percent. Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,792.33 0.09 -0.24 Brazil Bovespa 56,293.61 0.25 -7.64 Mexico IPC 43,944.78 -0.43 0.55 Chile IPSA 4,532.60 0.3 5.38 Chile IGPA 22,096.50 0.26 4.87 Argentina MerVal 3,148.18 0.76 10.30 Colombia IGBC 14,825.29 0.54 17.05 Peru IGRA 20,611.26 -0.25 -0.09 Venezuela IBC 618,744.56 0.19 31.25