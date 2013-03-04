版本:
中国
2013年 3月 5日 星期二 07:11 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall on global growth concerns

* Brazil Bovespa down 0.68 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.28 pct
    * Vale drops 3.4 pct on China-growth worries
    * Batista's OGX plunges nearly 5 pct

    By Danielle Assalve
    SAO PAULO, March 4 Brazilian stocks led the
region lower on Monday, as concerns about slower growth in
China, fallout from Italian elections and U.S. budget cuts
dented trading in the region's largest economy.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped 0.68
percent to end at 56,499.17 points. Preferred shares of mining
firm Vale SA, a major exporter of iron ore to China,
fell 3.4 percent, contributing most to the index losses.
    China announced late on Friday plans to cool prices in the
country's housing market, raising fears about slower growth in
one of Brazil's main trading partners. 
Separately, data showed services activity in China expanded at
the slowest pace in five months in February. 
    "The news from China hurt global stocks and weighed on the
local market," said Daniel Cunha, an economist with XP
Investimentos in São Paulo. "And we've also seen some
uncertainties about Europe, especially regarding Italy. The
macroeconomic outlook is murky again."
    Others, however, were more blunt.
    "Foreigners no longer seem to believe in the Brazilian
market," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, a trader at the Renaissance
brokerage in Sao Paulo.
    European shares slipped as Italy appeared to be inching
toward another round of elections within months. 
Meanwhile, the U.S. budget fight in Congress took its most
serious turn in years on Friday when $85 billion in
indiscriminate spending cuts, known as "sequestration," began to
kick in after both parties failed to agree on how to stop them.
    Shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA 
dropped 4.61 percent to close at 2.90 reais on concerns about
the amount of recoverable oil in the company's reserves.
Deutsche Bank Securities analyst Marcus Sequeira cut the price
target on OGX shares to 2 reais from 3.80 reais previously.
 
    After gaining about 20 percent in the first three weeks of
the year, shares of OGX, controlled by Brazilian billionaire
Eike Batista, have plunged nearly 50 percent.
    Chile's IPSA index added 0.20 percent, while
Mexico's benchmark IPC index declined 0.28 percent.
    Shares of Mexican glassmaker Vitro jumped 5.2
percent to 32.54 pesos after the company said it ended a lengthy
legal fight with creditors. 
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2235 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                     Latest               Pct
                                                     change
                                                           
 MSCI LatAm                          3,791.94         -0.54
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa                     56,499.17         -0.68
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                         43,871.31         -0.28
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                          4,582.56          0.20
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                         22,334.00          0.22
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal                    3,140.30          1.30
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC                      14,728.52         -0.39
                                                  
 Peru IGRA                          20,385.47         -1.26
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC                     618,797.63         -0.32
