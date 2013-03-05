版本:
中国
2013年 3月 6日 星期三 00:25 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks lifted by surging Wall Street

* Dow trades at 2007 record intraday high
    * Brazil Bovespa up 1.25 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.58 pct
    * Brazilian steelmakers see price rise boost

    By Roberta Vilas Boas
    MEXICO CITY, March 5 Latin American stocks shot
up on Tuesday, with Brazil's Bovespa rising its most since early
January, tracking gains on Wall Street where the Dow rose to
record highs not seen since 2007. 
    Mexico's IPC index was up 0.58 percent at 44,127.68,
while Chile's IPSA index was up 0.33 percent at 4,597.87 points.
    The Dow on Tuesday rallied to its intraday all-time
high reached in October 2007, just before the world dove into
the financial crisis. 
    Investors have flooded into U.S. stocks, which are viewed as
more attractive than other class assets. Loose monetary policy
around the world has also driven bets on risk assets.
 
    The Dow's solid performance raised hopes for stronger risk
appetite to bolster Brazilian stocks, which are down more than 6
percent for the year. They have underperformed regional peers
like Mexico's IPC in 2012, which rose nearly 18 percent.
    "Thanks to the index activity in the United States, we might
be able to expect a spurring of the (local) market," said Alvaro
Bandeira, a partner at Orama Investimentos. "All you need is a
bad indicator to nix it, but at the moment it looks like it may
stay high."
    Brazil's Bovespa was up 1.25 percent at 57,208.95 points,
driven by gains in No. 1 private-sector lender bank Itaú
Unibanco Holding SA, up 2.34 percent.
    Investors in steelmakers also received a boost as Cia.
Siderúrgica Nacional SA, Brazil's No. 2 producer of
flat steel products, announced a price rise. Its stock rose 3.06
percent, while larger rival Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais
SA, or Usiminas, added 2.23 percent. 
    In Mexico, shares in Mexican homebuilder Urbi 
closed down 7.26 percent on Monday after ratings agency Standard
& Poor's downgraded the company's rating three notches. The
rating agency cited poor fourth-quarter results and weak cash
flow as the reason for its downgrade to CCC from B.
 
    However, on Tuesday, the shares rallied to trade up 0.52
percent at 3.98 pesos.
    In Chile, gains in retailer Falabella, up 0.47
percent, offset losses by Banco Chile, down 0.49
percent. 
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1559 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                                       % change
                              Latest              
                                                             
 MSCI LatAm                          3,842.04            1.32
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa                     56,987.74            0.86
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                         44,188.77            0.72
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                          4,594.45            0.26
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                         22,388.76            0.25
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal                    3,203.23               2
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC                      14,763.39            0.24
                                                  
 Peru IGRA                          20,453.54            0.33
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC                     618,797.63               0

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐