EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks lifted by surging Wall Street

* Dow trades at 2007 record intraday high * Brazil Bovespa up 1.25 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.58 pct * Brazilian steelmakers see price rise boost By Roberta Vilas Boas MEXICO CITY, March 5 Latin American stocks shot up on Tuesday, with Brazil's Bovespa rising its most since early January, tracking gains on Wall Street where the Dow rose to record highs not seen since 2007. Mexico's IPC index was up 0.58 percent at 44,127.68, while Chile's IPSA index was up 0.33 percent at 4,597.87 points. The Dow on Tuesday rallied to its intraday all-time high reached in October 2007, just before the world dove into the financial crisis. Investors have flooded into U.S. stocks, which are viewed as more attractive than other class assets. Loose monetary policy around the world has also driven bets on risk assets. The Dow's solid performance raised hopes for stronger risk appetite to bolster Brazilian stocks, which are down more than 6 percent for the year. They have underperformed regional peers like Mexico's IPC in 2012, which rose nearly 18 percent. "Thanks to the index activity in the United States, we might be able to expect a spurring of the (local) market," said Alvaro Bandeira, a partner at Orama Investimentos. "All you need is a bad indicator to nix it, but at the moment it looks like it may stay high." Brazil's Bovespa was up 1.25 percent at 57,208.95 points, driven by gains in No. 1 private-sector lender bank Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, up 2.34 percent. Investors in steelmakers also received a boost as Cia. Siderúrgica Nacional SA, Brazil's No. 2 producer of flat steel products, announced a price rise. Its stock rose 3.06 percent, while larger rival Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, or Usiminas, added 2.23 percent. In Mexico, shares in Mexican homebuilder Urbi closed down 7.26 percent on Monday after ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded the company's rating three notches. The rating agency cited poor fourth-quarter results and weak cash flow as the reason for its downgrade to CCC from B. However, on Tuesday, the shares rallied to trade up 0.52 percent at 3.98 pesos. In Chile, gains in retailer Falabella, up 0.47 percent, offset losses by Banco Chile, down 0.49 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1559 GMT: Stock indexes % change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,842.04 1.32 Brazil Bovespa 56,987.74 0.86 Mexico IPC 44,188.77 0.72 Chile IPSA 4,594.45 0.26 Chile IGPA 22,388.76 0.25 Argentina MerVal 3,203.23 2 Colombia IGBC 14,763.39 0.24 Peru IGRA 20,453.54 0.33 Venezuela IBC 618,797.63 0