EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks surge as Petrobras jumps 9 pct

* Brazil Bovespa up most in more than 7 months * Brazil cenbank likely to leave rates at record low * Petrobras rises on announced diesel price rise By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, March 6 Brazilian stocks posted their biggest gains in more than seven months on Wednesday, driven by a 9 percent jump in shares of Petrobras after the state-owned oil giant announced a big increase in the price of diesel. The Bovespa index closed up 3.56 percent at 57,940.14 points, its biggest daily gain since July 27, 2012. Petrobras late on Tuesday announced a 5 percent increase in the price of diesel, Brazil's most-used motor fuel. Petrobras Chief Executive Maria das Gracas Foster has said fuel price increases were needed to stanch refining unit losses and generate the cash to finance a $237 billion five-year expansion. Preferred shares in Petrobras closed at 18.05 reais, notching their biggest one-day gain since Dec. 8, 2008, and driving gains in the index. Traders, however, warned the uptick was likely temporary. "Just like old times, Petrobras took the whole market up," said Ariovaldo Santos, equities manager at H.Commcor brokerage. "But it is too early to speak of a reversal trend for the market." Brazil's central bank is likely to hold interest rates at an all-time low later on Wednesday, but investors are looking for clues the bank may raise borrowing costs later this year to keep a lid on inflation. In Mexico, the IPC added 0.32 percent, with homebuilders the day's winners after the government announced a $1.2 billion fund to support the flagging companies. The shares of homebuilders have declined as the large land holdings outside cities of many of the companies have lost value due to government policies to stimulate inner-city, high-rise social housing. Shares of Urbi added 18.52 percent, while Geo added 14.09 percent, and Homex rose 13.65 percent. Chile's IPSA index fell 1.10 percent to 4,519.16, as retailer Cencosud lost 2.57 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2148 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Pct change MSCI LatAm 3,878.85 1.85 Brazil Bovespa 57,940.14 3.56 Mexico IPC 44,159.65 0.32 Chile IPSA 4,519.16 -1.1 Chile IGPA 22,099.14 -0.89 Argentina MerVal 3,233.53 1.26 Colombia IGBC 14,537.76 -0.71 Peru IGRA 20,560.62 0.56 Venezuela IBC 618,486.75 -0.05