EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall; telecoms reform drives Mexico losses

* America Movil, Televisa shares fall on reform bill
    * OGX extends slide on Brazil's Bovespa
    * Mexico IPC down 0.11 pct, Bovespa loses 0.57 pct

    By Asher Levine and Gabriel Stargardter
    SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, March 12 Mexico stocks
fell on Tuesday, with shares of America Movil and Televisa
extending Monday's losses after the government presented a
telecoms reform bill aimed at stoking greater competition while
oil and commodities producers drove losses on Brazil's benchmark
index 
    Mexico's IPC index dropped for the second straight
session, losing 0.11 percent to 43,965.41. Telecommunications
firms contributed most to the losses, a day after Mexico's
government introduced a bill to shake up the sector. The 
    proposal would allow increased foreign ownership of media
and phone companies and give regulators the power to make
players controlling more than 50 percent of the market sell
assets. 
    Shares of telecoms giant America Movil ,
controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, shed 2.43 percent, adding
to Monday's 3.3 percent loss. Broadcaster Grupo Televisa
 , the world's largest Spanish-language media
content producer, dipped 0.21 percent.
    "We still don't know what they will do to reduce the size of
America Movil," said Gerardo Copca, head of strategy at
MetAnalisis in Mexico City. "But reducing the size of the
company doesn't necessarily mean the company will lose money."
     "It will leave a smaller company but a more solid one," he
added. 
    Banks and financial firms helped support Mexico's bourse,
with shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte up 2.19
percent, after Mexico's fourth largest bank announced a 10-year
strategic agreement with IBM.  
    Brazil's Bovespa stock index fell for the second
session in three, slipping 0.57 percent to 58,208.61.
    A day after plunging 15 percent, shares of oil producer OGX
Petróleo e Gas SA fell 1.51 percent. The shares
extended the previous session's drop after weak production
numbers from OGX's offshore fields renewed investor concerns
over the company's ability to meet output targets.
 
    Analysts at UBS Securities cut their recommendation on OGX
shares to "sell" from "neutral" on Tuesday, and lowered the
price target to 2.30 reais from 6 reais, citing uncertainty over
production rates. 
    Homebuilder Gafisa SA lost 4.44 percent after the
company posted a greater-than-expected fourth-quarter net loss
on Tuesday as its low-income Tenda unit continued to weigh on
results. 
    In Chile, the blue-chip IPSA index capped a four-day
rally, losing 0.46 percent to 4,506.32 as shares of industrial
conglomerate Copec fell 1.47 percent.
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2149 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                     Latest         Pct change
                                                            
 MSCI Latam                          3,901.34          -0.43
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa                     58,208.61          -0.57
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                         43,965.41          -0.11
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                          4,506.32          -0.46
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                         22,038.51          -0.36
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal                    3,386.49           0.79
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC                      14,483.05           0.14
                                                  
 Peru IGRA                          20,218.30           -0.7
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC                     631,701.75          -0.97
