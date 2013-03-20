EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks hit key support as power firms slump

* Regulator cuts value of Cemig asset base compensation * Move reignites concerns of state influence on industry * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.59 pct, Mexico IPC up 1.04 pct By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, March 20 Brazilian stocks fell on Wednesday to a key support level, as shares in power utilities after a rate-related ruling on one company drove fears that wider government measures could hit the industry. Mexican stocks, meanwhile, bounced back from their cheapest since late November, tracking U.S. stocks higher after the Federal Reserve reassured investors that it would keep supporting the economy of the United States, Mexico's top trading partner. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index fell for the sixth session in seven, losing 0.59 percent to 56,030 to close at a key support level. A further drop could take the index to its lowest level since last November. If bargain hunters don't jump in soon, a strong break of the 56,000 level could bode for further losses. Concerns about sluggish domestic growth and rising inflation have made Brazil's stock market one of the world's worst performers in recent months, but it should bounce back by year end, a Reuters poll found. "The biggest concern is with the domestic scenario," said Marcio Cardoso, managing partner of brokerage Titulo. Shares of electricity generator Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA, or Cemig, plunged 13.9 percent after Brazilian power regulator Aneel assessed the value of the company's investments - for which it is eligible for compensation through rate increases - at nearly 24 percent below what the company had expected. The move drove down shares of other electric utilities, with rivals Light SA slipping 6.20 percent and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, known as Eletrobras, losing 4.33 percent. Last year, shares in electricity generators and distributors lost about 50 percent of their value after President Dilma Rousseff's government enacted legislation to cut power rates by renegotiating the terms of their concessions. Concerns over such government intervention in the private sector have put a cap on potential gains in the Bovespa while other global markets have risen to record highs. "The government acts in a way that leaves the investor unsafe," Titulo's Cardoso said. Some analysts say an increase in Brazil's benchmark interest rates may help address those fears by signaling the government is willing to address rising inflation with a more flexible, better-directed economic policy. Mexico's IPC index rebounded from its lowest close since November, climbing 1.04 percent. Billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil, Latin America's biggest telecommunications and pay TV company, rose 0.51, as it climbed for the second session in a row in a recovery from its lowest level in nearly 4 years. America Movil stock has tumbled since last week when the Mexican government proposed a sweeping bill to loosen Slim's hold on the telecommunications market. The lower house of Congress could vote on the bill on Thursday. Chile's IPSA index rose 0.59 percent. Shares of industrial conglomerate Copec climbed 1.16 percent. Shares of LATAM Airlines Group fell 0.82 percent after the company said late Tuesday that net profit dove 96.6 percent in 2012 to $10.96 million due to higher taxes in Chile and the cost of its takeover of Brazilian airline TAM. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2330 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,786.28 0.36 -0.3 Brazil Bovespa 56,030.03 -0.59 -8.08 Mexico IPC 42,497.97 1.04 -2.76 Chile IPSA 4,457.20 0.59 3.62 Chile IGPA 21,814.45 0.44 3.53 Argentina MerVal 3,485.13 1.92 22.10 Colombia IGBC 13,946.60 -0.09 -5.23 Peru IGRA 19,852.60 0.18 -3.77 Venezuela IBC 632,130.00 0.21 34.09