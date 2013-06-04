EMERGING MARKETS-Grupo Oi boosts Brazil stocks; Mexico's IPC dips

* Shares of Grupo Oi rise after naming new CEO * Mexico's IPC down 0.84 pct, Brazil's Bovespa up 0.14 pct By Jean Arce MEXICO CITY, June 4 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index edged up, helped by a jump in telecommunications company Grupo Oi, while Mexico's stocks fell on Tuesday. Grupo Oi appointed former Portugal Telecom chief Zeinal Bava as its CEO, according to a filing on Tuesday. The stock rose nearly 17 percent to 4.8 reais helping the Bovespa to gain 0.14 percent to 54017 points. The move reassured investors following the departure of former CEO Francisco Valim in January. "The market's fear was that the company wouldn't be able to put its expansion plan into effect, so this rise suggests (Bava) may be able to get those plans implemented," said Marcelo Varejao, an analyst with Corretora Socopa in Sao Paulo. Mexico's IPC index index fell 0.84 percent to 40,750 points, its second session fall after notching a 10-day high on Friday. The index hit an over eight-month low in May. "The current trend is down since February...So when the index rises to resistance levels, we take advantage of it to sell," said Carlos Alonso, portfolio manager at brokerage Interacciones in Mexico City. The index's dip deepened after Kansas City Fed President Esther George, a steady critic of the central bank's stimulus who has voted against it at every Fed meeting this year, again urged the Fed to ease off its aggressive bond purchases. The bond program has boosted the appeal of risky emerging markets assets to yield-hungry investors and speculation about when tapering of the stimulus would begin has fueled recent market volatility. Chile's IPSA index rose 0.76 percent to 4198 points, as shares in retailer Falabella gained 0.79 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 22:45 GMT: Stock indexes daily YTD % change % Latest change MSCI LatAm 3,495.58 0.38 -7.96 Brazil Bovespa 54,017.9 0.14 -11.38 0 Mexico IPC 40,750.4 -0.84 -6.76 0 Chile IPSA 4,198.82 0.76 -2.38 Chile IGPA 20,695.4 0.6 -1.78 9 Argentina MerVal 3,442.47 -1.24 20.61 Colombia IGBC 13,445.2 0.70 -8.63 9 Peru IGRA 16,063.2 0.58 -22.13 2 Venezuela IBC 804,738. -1.55 70.70 50