EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks down amid concerns over growth, Fed

* Brazil Bovespa down 2.26 pct, Mexico IPC falls 1.29 pct By Danielle Assalve and Jean Arce SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, June 5 Brazilian and Mexican stocks fell along with U.S. markets on Wednesday as mixed U.S. economic data and uncertainty about the future of the Federal Reserve's massive stimulus weighed. In Brazil, the government's Tuesday night announcement it would remove a 6 percent IOF tax on foreign investment in local bonds dampened investor interest in the Bovespa, which dipped 2.26 to close at 52,798 points. "When the government intervenes in financial markets, it means things are not going very well," said Henrique Kleine, chief analyst of Magliano Corretora, who said the measure brought discomfort to investors. Mexico's IPC index also fell 1.29 percent to 40,226 after lackluster economic releases from the United States, it's biggest trading partner, failed to give markets a clear view on whether the Federal Reserve might rein in stimulus. Data showed hiring by U.S. firms was sluggish in May while a sharp rise in mortgage interest rates last week weighed on what has been a buoyant housing market. The release of the Fed's "Beige Book" report later in the day, showing the U.S. economy expanding at a "modest to moderate" pace since mid-April, did little to answer lingering investor doubts about the future of U.S. monetary policy. Chile's bourse edged down 0.15 percent to close at 4192 points. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2140 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,419.3 -2.18 -9.97 4 Brazil Bovespa 52,798. -2.26 -13.38 63 Mexico IPC 40,226. -1.29 -7.96 33 Chile IPSA 4,192.6 -0.15 -2.53 7 Chile IGPA 20,667. -0.14 -1.91 34 Argentina MerVal 3,423.1 -0.56 19.93 9 Colombia IGBC 13,384. -0.45 -9.05 26 Peru IGRA 15,959. -0.64 -22.64 73 Venezuela IBC 818,554 1.72 73.63 .63