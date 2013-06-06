EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks drop on interest rate outlook

* Central bank minutes show concern about inflation * Homebuilders drop as higher interest rates eyed * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.55 percent, Mexico IPC flat By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, June 6 Brazilian stocks fell on Thursday as a higher interest rate outlook threatened to draw more investors from local equities into bonds. Chile's bourse rose for the second session in three while Mexico's IPC index was little changed. Brazil's central bank said annual inflation in Brazil remains on an upward trend and its outlook remains "unfavorable," according to minutes from its most recent rate-setting meeting released on Thursday. The statement drove the yields on Brazilian interest rate futures higher , suggesting investors see rates rising further in coming months. "Our interest rates are very attractive when compared to those abroad," said Fabio Goncalves, a broker with Banrisul Corretora in Porto Alegre, Brazil. He said the minutes, combined with a recent government decision to remove a financial transaction tax on fixed-income investments, will continue to drive investors away from equities into bonds. * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.55 percent to 52,507.59, a level it has not closed below in over a year. * A technical indicator known as the relative strength index neared "oversold" territory, indicating stocks may be due to rebound in coming sessions. * Shares of homebuilders led declines, with PDG Realty and Cyrela Brazil Realty SA both dropping 2 percent. Homebuilder shares tend to suffer when interest rates rise and make mortgage loans more expensive. * Mexico's IPC index was little changed as a 0.6 percent gain in shares of telecommunications firm America Movil offset a 0.6 percent fall in retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico. * Chile's IPSA index made up the previous session's losses as mining and steelmaking firm CAP rose 2 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1417 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,410.82 -0.25 -9.97 Brazil Bovespa 52,507.59 -0.55 -13.85 Mexico IPC 40,237.52 0.03 -7.94 Chile IPSA 4,205.15 0.3 -2.24 Chile IGPA 20,716.51 0.24 -1.68 Argentina MerVal 3,429.44 0.18 20.15 Colombia IGBC 13,387.43 0.02 -9.03 Peru IGRA 15,942.84 -0.11 -22.72 Venezuela IBC 818,554.63 0 73.63