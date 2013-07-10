EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise after holiday, OGX gains

* After holiday, Bovespa rides commodities boom toward gain * OGX rises for fourth straight day * Brazil Bovespa up 0.9 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.55 pct By Lucas Iberico-Lozada and Asher Levine SAO PAULO, July 10 Brazilian stocks rose on Wednesday, following a market holiday in the previous session, as commodities exporters led the rally. Chile's bourse fell for the fourth straight day, while Mexico's IPC index slipped 0.6 percent. The minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's June meeting showed that policymakers favored a reduction soon in its $85 billion a month bond-buying program, but the job market needs to improve before that can happen. That bond-buying program has boosted emerging markets as investors look for higher yield in riskier assets. Any end to it is seen as negative for the region's markets. * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.9 percent, driven by a 13.46 percent increase in troubled oil producer OGX Petroleo, controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista. * OGX's stock price has dropped nearly 90 percent this year on a selloff affecting all of Batista's debt-laden companies. * Mexico's stock index lost 0.55 percent to end at 39,999.02, its first close below 40,000 points in nearly two weeks. * A 2.74 percent drop in media company Televisa led losses. The company's shares had spiked in the previous session after a positive second-quarter earnings report. * Chile's IPSA index lost 1.11 percent to close at 3,735.91, its lowest level since Oct. 5, 2011. Share prices of retailer Falabella led losses, falling 1.33 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2041 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,036.73 -0.25 -20.04 Brazil Bovespa 45,483.43 0.9 -25.38 Mexico IPC 39,999.02 -0.55 -8.48 Chile IPSA 3,735.91 -1.11 -13.15 Chile IGPA 18,591.03 -0.99 -11.77 Argentina MerVal 3,127.22 -0.01 9.56 Colombia IGBC 12,354.83 -1.52 -16.04 Peru IGRA 14,643.03 -1.72 -29.02 Venezuela IBC 0.00 0 -100.00