EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American stocks rise on China, U.S. news

* OGX up on refinancing hopes, leading Bovespa up 2.65 pct * Chile bounces back for second consecutive session of gains * Mexico falls for fourth day in six as FEMSA leads declines SAO PAULO, July 15 Most Latin American stocks gained on Monday on positive economic news from China, the main trade partner for many of the region's economies, and poor U.S. data that weakened the case for a swift end to the U.S. Federal Reserve's massive bond-buying program. Brazilian and Chilean stocks both rose more than 1 percent, while Mexico's index was flat, losing 0.02 percent. Data released on Monday suggested the slowdown in economic growth in China, the world's second-largest economy and Brazil's largest trading partner, was not as great as some had feared, boosting Brazil's commodity producers. Adding to the rosy picture, U.S. data released on Monday indicated that retail sales rose less than expected in June, prompting speculation that the Fed would not immediately reduce its monthly $85 billion monetary stimulus program. The Fed stimulus has boosted the region's markets by driving investors toward riskier assets like Latin American stocks. * Brazil's Bovespa index climbed 2.65 percent, its largest single-day gain since early March, to close at 46,738.90 points. * Shares in OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA led gains, rising 18.6 percent on optimism recent talks with banks will allow the oil producer controlled by embattled billionaire Eike Batista to keep honoring its debt. * Chile's benchmark IPSA index rose for the second consecutive session, gaining 1.78 percent - its largest one-day rise this month - to close at 3,806.92 points. * Shares of retail group Cencosud lifted the index, rising 2.82 percent. * Mexico's IPC index closed flat at 40,322.32 points. Coca Cola bottler FEMSA led losses, falling 1.5 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2043 GMT: Stock Latest daily % YTD % indexes change change MSCI LatAm 3,147.06 1.74 -17.13 Brazil Bovespa 46,738.90 2.65 -23.32 Mexico IPC 40,322.32 -0.02 -7.74 Chile IPSA 3,806.92 1.78 -11.50 Chile IGPA 18,874.70 1.43 -10.42 Argentina MerVal 3,348.98 3.79 17.33 Colombia IGBC 13,048.22 1.59 -11.33 Peru IGRA 15,023.00 0.06 -27.18 Venezuela IBC 1,249,789.00 0 165.10