EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks volatile as homebuilders offset OGX

* Cyrela, MRV post encouraging Q2 operational results
    * Moody's lowers OGX debt rating
    * Brazil Bovespa flat, Mexico IPC down 0.68 pct

    SAO PAULO, July 16 Brazilian stocks swung widely
on Tuesday as encouraging operational results from homebuilders
offset a drop in OGX shares after Moody's downgraded the oil
producer's debt rating.
    Mexico's IPC index fell its most in over a week,
while Chile's bourse was closed for a local holiday.
    "Foreign investors are turning more favorable on Brazil as
the prices are low, the situation abroad is looking more
favorable, and here we have signs that inflation is a bit more
under control," said Douglas Pinto, an analyst with brokerage
BGC Liquidez in Sao Paulo. "We might see slightly better results
this quarter, with earnings season getting underway."
    * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index opened
higher though met technical resistance at its 21-day simple
moving average, a level the index has failed to close above
since late May. Shares pared gains later in the session.
    * Shares of homebuilders MRV Engenharia SA and
Cyrela Brazil Realty SA rose 2.5 percent and 3
percent, respectively. Both firms reported a jump in
second-quarter sales late on Monday.
    * Shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA,
the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike
Batista, fell 3.9 percent. Moody's Investors Service lowered
OGX's debt rating to "Ca" from "Caa2" on Monday, while leaving a
"negative" outlook on the new rating - suggesting that a default
is very likely.
    * Mexico's IPC index dropped for the third straight
session as shares of telecommunications firm America Movil
, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 2.7
percent.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1402 GMT:
 Stock indexes                            daily %     YTD %
                                Latest     change    change
 MSCI LatAm                    3,153.00      0.19    -17.13
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa               46,748.10      0.02    -23.30
                                                   
 Mexico IPC                   40,046.58     -0.68     -8.37
                                                   
 Chile IPSA                    3,806.92         -    -11.50
                                                   
 Chile IGPA                   18,874.70         -    -10.42
                                                   
 Argentina MerVal              3,352.78      0.11     17.46
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC                12,994.55     -0.41    -11.70
                                                   
 Peru IGRA                    15,039.79      0.11    -27.10
                                                   
 Venezuela IBC               1,249,789.         0    165.10
                                     00

