EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico stocks fall on America Movil dividend payment

* Investors sell telecom stocks after receiving dividend
    * Mexico's IPC index down 1.64 pct, Brazil's Bovespa flat


    SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY July 16 Mexican stocks slid on Tuesday as
investors sold off shares of telecommunications giant America Movil,
Latin America's biggest phone company, after it paid a dividend to shareholders.
    Brazil's Bovespa index, which had lost more than 20 percent of its
value between late May and July 8, rose slightly to post a gain for the fourth
session in five, lifted by a strong performance from mining company Vale.
    * Mexico's benchmark IPC index dropped 1.64 percent to close at
39,659.51 points. Tuesday marked the index's third consecutive losing session.
    * The IPC has lost more than 9 percent so far this year, compared with a
17.9 percent gain in 2012. The index is on track to post its worst performance
since the onset of the global economic crisis in 2008.
    * Shares of America Movil, which paid a 0.11 peso ($0.009) per share
dividend to shareholders on Tuesday, dropped 3.22 percent, contributing most to
the index's losses. 
    * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index posted a modest 0.28
percent gain to close at 46,869.29 points. A 1.86-percent rise in Vale shares
 boosted the index.
    * Chilean markets were closed for a local holiday. 

    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2046 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                            Daily       YTD pct
                        Latest              pct        change
                                         change  
 MSCI Latam                   3,146.99        0        -17.13
                                                 
 Brazil Bovespa              46,869.29     0.28        -23.10
                                                 
 Mexico IPC                  39,659.51    -1.64         -9.26
                                                 
 Chile IPSA                   3,806.92     1.78        -11.50
                                                 
 Chile IGPA                  18,874.70     1.43        -10.42
                                                 
 Argentina MerVal             3,394.28     1.35         18.92
                                                 
 Colombia IGBC               13,119.05     0.54        -10.85
                                                 
 Peru IGRA                   15,136.15     0.75        -26.63
                                                 
 Venezuela IBC            1,249,789.00      N/A        165.10

