EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks retreat, tracking global losses

* World markets down after record highs for Dow, S&P
    * Mexico trading suspended at midday
    * Brazil Bovespa down 0.54 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.88 pct


    MEXICO CITY, July 19 Latin American stocks
tracked world markets lower on Friday, with Brazilian and
Chilean stocks snapping four-session rallies. 
    Mexican stocks also lost on a shortened day of trading as
the Mexican stock exchange halted trading around midday
following two unexplained operational closures. 
    The region's losses tracked a dip in global markets after
the Dow Jones Industrial average and the S&P 500 index
 reached record highs earlier this week.
    "It's very straightforward. The entire market, here and
abroad, has seen four days of big gains. Now they're adjusting,"
said Luiz Roberto Monteiro of brokerage Renascenca in Sao Paulo.
    * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.54
percent to close at 47,400.23 points after its longest rally in
nearly two months. State-owned oil company Petrobras 
led the losses, with its shares falling 1.37 percent.
    * The index closed the session with a 4.1 percent weekly
gain, its best since September of last year.  
    * Mexico's IPC index dropped 0.88 percent to close at
39,891.67 points. The index on track to post its worst week this
month. The index has lost 8.7 percent so far this year.
    * Trading at Mexico's stock exchange, the Bolsa Mexicana
, closed at 12:10 p.m. Friday. The exchange announced
the resumption of trading about 40 minutes later. 
    * Trading resumed for less than a minute before another
suspension was announced. The exchange offered no further
information on the reasons for the suspensions. 
    * The shares of telecommunications company American Movil
, owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 1.8 percent,
contributing most to the index's losses. America Movil stocks
posted their biggest weekly loss since March.
    * Chile's IPSA index retreated from an over two-week
high as it dropped 1.47 percent to close at 3,852.57 points.
    * The shares of retailer Cencosud weighed most
heavily, slipping 3.93 percent.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2059 GMT
    
 Stock indexes                          daily %    YTD % change
                                         change  
                             Latest              
 MSCI LatAm                   3,177.30    -1.32          -16.34
                                                 
 Brazil Bovespa              47,400.23    -0.54          -22.23
                                                 
 Mexico IPC                  39,891.67    -0.88           -8.73
                                                 
 Chile IPSA                   3,852.57    -1.47          -10.43
                                                 
 Chile IGPA                  19,115.33    -1.15           -9.28
                                                 
 Argentina MerVal             3,410.14     0.98           19.47
                                                 
 Colombia IGBC               13,481.94     0.54           -8.38
                                                 
 Peru IGRA                   15,417.65     0.65          -25.26
                                                 
 Venezuela IBC               1,249,789        0          165.10
                                   .00

