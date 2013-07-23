EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks extend rise on China infrastructure outlook

* China to boost infrastructure investment -top official * Brazil Bovespa up 1.1 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.49 pct By Lucas Iberico-Lozada SAO PAULO, July 23 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained on Tuesday, a day after a top Chinese official stated his government's intent to bolster domestic infrastructure investment. Mexico's IPC index sought to overcome technical resistance at 40,300 points, while Chile's bourse nudged higher. Chinese media reported on Monday that Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli announced that China will cushion a market slowdown by strengthening domestic infrastructure investment. China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key purchaser of Latin American commodities exports such as iron-ore, soy, copper and petroleum. The Bovespa rose 1.1 percent on Tuesday to 49,058.82 points, its eighth session of gains in ten. The index is on track to post its third straight weekly gain as Brazilian stocks track a recent rise in U.S. markets. "The Bovespa is riding the inertia of recent gains in the world markets," said Leandro Silvestrini, an analyst at Intrader in Sao Paulo. "Since most Brazilian stocks are quite weakened and cheap right now, any gains tend to be strong. So long as there isn't any bad news, the market should keep rising." Contributing most to the index's gains were shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, and mining giant Vale SA, which posted gains of 7.5 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively. Shares of Vale, which counts China as its biggest customer, are trading at their highest price in over a month. Shares of JBS SA, the world's largest meat processor, rose 0.6 percent after the company said in a market filing on Tuesday that its board renewed a buyback for up to 10 percent of its outstanding shares on July 4. Mexico's IPC index posted a 0.49 percent gain as shares of bottling giant Femsa rose 1.9 percent. The IPC has been range-bound between just over 40,600 points and just below 39,700 points for most of the past two weeks. Shares of copper miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico slipped 0.35 percent after the company reported a 54 percent drop in second-quarter profit on Tuesday. Chile's IPSA index bumped up just 0.23 percent, as a 1.4 percent loss in shares of paper and pulping company CMPC SA offset a 0.5 percent gain by energy giant Endesa SA . Latin America's key stock indexes at 1511 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,249.13 1.11 -15.39 Brazil Bovespa 49,058.82 1 -19.51 Mexico IPC 40,312.72 0.49 -7.76 Chile IPSA 3,869.90 0.26 -10.03 Chile IGPA 19,179.17 0.2 -8.98 Argentina MerVal 3,449.09 -0.03 20.84 Colombia IGBC 13,379.70 0.35 -9.08 Peru IGRA 15,497.68 -0.17 -24.88 Venezuela IBC 1,249,789. 0 165.10 00