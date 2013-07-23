EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico stocks rise as investors look to earnings

* China infrastructure investment vow boosts Brazil * Brazil Bovespa up 0.51 pct, Mexico IPC up 1.68 pct By Luc Cohen MEXICO CITY, July 23 Mexican stocks surged on Tuesday, helped by bets the government will push forward with major economic reforms in the coming months and as investors piled in ahead of earnings reports due this week. Mexico's IPC index rose 1.68 percent to 40,790.16 points to close at its highest level since early June, while Brazil's Bovespa moved up just over half a percent on positive economic news from China. * Chinese media reported on Monday that Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli announced that China will cushion a market slowdown by strengthening domestic infrastructure investment. * China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key purchaser of Latin American commodities exports such as iron-ore, soy, copper and petroleum. * Mining giant Vale rose 1.62 percent, while Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista's mining business MMX gained more than 10 percent, both lifting the index. * In Mexico, conglomerate Alfa drove gains, rising more than 5 percent to a record high. Alfa, which owns petrochemical company Alpek, may be a big beneficiary from any eventual energy reform in Mexico, said Luis Rodriguez, head of analysis at Mexican brokerage Finamex. * Shares of copper miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico slipped in early trading after the company reported a 54 percent drop in second-quarter profit, but closed up 1.29 percent. * Many of Mexico's biggest companies, including retailer Walmex, bottler Femsa and telecoms giant America Movil, report on Thursday. Femsa gained 2.23 percent on Tuesday while Walmex added 1.46 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2051 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,259.81 1.45 -14.17 Brazil Bovespa 48,819.52 0.51 -19.91 Mexico IPC 40,790.16 1.68 -6.67 Chile IPSA 3,859.95 0 -10.26 Chile IGPA 19,136.27 -0.02 -9.18 Argentina MerVal 3,462.06 0.33 21.29 Colombia IGBC 13,546.02 1.59 -7.95 Peru IGRA 15,622.80 0.63 -24.27 Venezuela IBC 1,249,789. 0 165.10 00