EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks down on China manufacturing outlook

* China PMI falls to 47.7 from 48.2 in June
    * Brazil Bovespa down 0.42 pct
    * Mexico IPC nearly flat after touching two-week high

    By Lucas Iberico-Lozada
    SAO PAULO, July 24 Brazilian stocks fell on
Wednesday as downbeat Chinese manufacturing data weighed on
shares of major mining, metal and oil exporters.
    Mexico's IPC index briefly touched a two-week high
before surrendering gains to trade near unchanged levels.
Chile's bourse edged higher.
    China's overall PMI, an economic indicator that measures the
relative health of the manufacturing sector, fell to 47.7 from
June's final reading of 48.2, its weakest level since August 
2012 and its third consecutive month below the watershed 50 line
which divides growth from contraction. 
    China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key
purchaser of Latin American commodities exports such as
iron-ore, soy, copper and petroleum.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index saw
early-morning swings before settling into negative territory by
noon. The index fell 0.42 percent to 48,612.05, capping a
two-day rally and retreating from a one-month high. 
    Mining giant Vale SA saw losses of 0.45 percent
as shares fell back from a one-month closing high of 28.91 reais
per share.
    Shares of state-owned oil company Petrobras  fell
0.7 percent and steelmaker Usiminas declined 2.7
percent.
      Shares of telecommunications group Oi SA swung
widely after the company canceled a dividend payment slated for
next month. 
    The move "confirmed what markets expected...management
showed that it is committed to the company's health," said Alex
Pardellas, a telecommunications industry analyst with CGD
Securities in Rio de Janeiro. Common shares of Oi were up 2.7
percent in late morning trading after slumping almost 7 percent
just after the Bovespa opened. 
    Mexico's IPC index touched a two-week high at
40,992.69 points before trimming gains to trade 0.03 percent
stronger at 40,801.90 points. The index has been range-bound
between just over 41,000 points and just below 39,700 points
since the beginning of the month.
    The IPC was weighed down by a 2.1 percent loss in lender
Grupo Financiero Banorte.
    Shares of Mexican Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa 
rose 0.4 percent after the company said second-quarter profit
rose about 3.5 percent from the same period last year.
 
    Chile's IPSA index rose 0.32 percent as shares of
retailer Falabella added 0.3 percent.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1505 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                               daily %     YTD %
                             Latest           change    change
 MSCI LatAm                       3,237.16     -0.69    -14.17
                                                      
 Brazil Bovespa                  48,612.05     -0.42    -20.25
                                                      
 Mexico IPC                      40,801.90      0.03     -6.64
                                                      
 Chile IPSA                       3,872.13      0.32     -9.98
                                                      
 Chile IGPA                      19,191.16      0.29     -8.92
                                                      
 Argentina MerVal                 3,438.52     -0.67     20.47
                                                      
 Colombia IGBC                   13,547.55      0.01     -7.94
                                                      
 Peru IGRA                       15,628.12      0.03    -24.24
                                                      
 Venezuela IBC                1,249,789.00         0    165.10
