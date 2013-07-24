EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks down on China manufacturing outlook

* China PMI falls to 47.7 from 48.2 in June * Brazil Bovespa down 0.42 pct * Mexico IPC nearly flat after touching two-week high By Lucas Iberico-Lozada SAO PAULO, July 24 Brazilian stocks fell on Wednesday as downbeat Chinese manufacturing data weighed on shares of major mining, metal and oil exporters. Mexico's IPC index briefly touched a two-week high before surrendering gains to trade near unchanged levels. Chile's bourse edged higher. China's overall PMI, an economic indicator that measures the relative health of the manufacturing sector, fell to 47.7 from June's final reading of 48.2, its weakest level since August 2012 and its third consecutive month below the watershed 50 line which divides growth from contraction. China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key purchaser of Latin American commodities exports such as iron-ore, soy, copper and petroleum. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index saw early-morning swings before settling into negative territory by noon. The index fell 0.42 percent to 48,612.05, capping a two-day rally and retreating from a one-month high. Mining giant Vale SA saw losses of 0.45 percent as shares fell back from a one-month closing high of 28.91 reais per share. Shares of state-owned oil company Petrobras fell 0.7 percent and steelmaker Usiminas declined 2.7 percent. Shares of telecommunications group Oi SA swung widely after the company canceled a dividend payment slated for next month. The move "confirmed what markets expected...management showed that it is committed to the company's health," said Alex Pardellas, a telecommunications industry analyst with CGD Securities in Rio de Janeiro. Common shares of Oi were up 2.7 percent in late morning trading after slumping almost 7 percent just after the Bovespa opened. Mexico's IPC index touched a two-week high at 40,992.69 points before trimming gains to trade 0.03 percent stronger at 40,801.90 points. The index has been range-bound between just over 41,000 points and just below 39,700 points since the beginning of the month. The IPC was weighed down by a 2.1 percent loss in lender Grupo Financiero Banorte. Shares of Mexican Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa rose 0.4 percent after the company said second-quarter profit rose about 3.5 percent from the same period last year. Chile's IPSA index rose 0.32 percent as shares of retailer Falabella added 0.3 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1505 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,237.16 -0.69 -14.17 Brazil Bovespa 48,612.05 -0.42 -20.25 Mexico IPC 40,801.90 0.03 -6.64 Chile IPSA 3,872.13 0.32 -9.98 Chile IGPA 19,191.16 0.29 -8.92 Argentina MerVal 3,438.52 -0.67 20.47 Colombia IGBC 13,547.55 0.01 -7.94 Peru IGRA 15,628.12 0.03 -24.24 Venezuela IBC 1,249,789.00 0 165.10