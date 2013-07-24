版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks down on China, unemployment data

* China PMI falls in July to nearly 1 year low
    * Brazilian unemployment rises
    * Bovespa down 0.91 pct, IPC flat

    MEXICO CITY, July 24 Brazilian stocks fell on
Wednesday as downbeat Chinese manufacturing data hurt shares of
major mining, metal and oil exporters, and national unemployment
data pointed to an easing in the country's tight labor market. 
    Mexico's IPC index briefly touched a two-week high
before surrendering gains to trade near unchanged levels, while
Chile's bourse edged higher.
    * China's overall PMI, which measures the health of the
manufacturing sector, fell in July to its weakest level since
August and marked its third consecutive month below the
watershed 50 line which divides growth from contraction.
 
    * China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key
purchaser of Latin American commodities such as iron-ore, soy,
copper and petroleum.
    * Brazilian Government data released on Wednesday showed the
country's jobless rate rose to 6.0 percent in June,
its highest level since April 2012. 
    * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index closed down
0.91 percent at 48,374.23 points. Shares of billionaire Eike
Batista's troubled mining company MMX fell nearly 10
percent. 
    * Mexico's IPC index was flat at 40,839.04 points. 
    * Shares of Mexican Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa 
fell 0.32 percent after the company said second-quarter profit
rose about 3.5 percent from the same period last year.
 
    * Chile's IPSA index rose 0.31 percent as shares of
paper giant Copec Falabella added 2.11 percent.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2052 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                                  % change
                         Latest             
                                                        
 MSCI LatAm                    3,228.27            -0.97
                                            
 Brazil Bovespa               48,374.23            -0.91
                                            
 Mexico IPC                   40,839.04             0.12
                                            
 Chile IPSA                    3,872.01             0.31
                                            
 Chile IGPA                   19,193.85              0.3
                                            
 Argentina MerVal              3,463.48             0.04
                                            
 Colombia IGBC                13,559.40             0.10
                                            
 Peru IGRA                    15,412.89            -1.34
                                            
 Venezuela IBC             1,249,789.00                0
