版本:
中国
2013年 7月 26日 星期五 05:00 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil shares gain on U.S. business spending data

* U.S. capital goods orders up for third month in June
    * Brazil Bovespa on track for third straight week of gains
    * Brazil Bovespa up 1.43 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.21 pct


    MEXICO CITY, July 25 Brazilian stocks rose on
Thursday for the third day out of four as shares of oil and
metals exporters jumped on better-than-expected data on U.S.
business spending plans.
    Mexico's IPC index traded flat for most of the day
but closed down slightly, while Chile's bourse also
posted losses.
    * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index jumped 1.43
percent, rising to 49,066.75 points, a one-month high, as U.S.
data indicated that non-defense capital goods orders excluding
aircraft increased in June. 
    * Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, known as Petrobras, rose 2.75 percent, leading
gains. 
    * Shares in rival oil producer OGX Petroleo and
miner MMX Mieracao, both controlled by embattled
billionaire Eike Batista, gained 3.7 percent and 10.6 percent,
respectively. 
    * Mexico's IPC index fell 0.21 percent to close at
40,752.09 points.
    * A 1.22 percent loss in shares of retailer Wal-Mart de
Mexico outweighed a 1.46 percent gain in shares of
cement producer Cemex, which announced on Thursday
that a boost in sales helped mitigate financial losses in the
second quarter. 
    * Chile's IPSA index fell 0.57 percent to close at
3,849.89 points as shares of retailer Falabella slipped
0.56 percent.
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2035 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                              Daily   YTD pct
                                Latest        pct    change
                                           change  
 MSCI Latam                    3,242.31      0.43       -15
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa               49,066.75      1.43    -19.50
                                                   
 Mexico IPC                   40,752.09     -0.21     -6.76
                                                   
 Chile IPSA                    3,849.89     -0.57    -10.50
                                                   
 Chile IGPA                   19,104.63     -0.46     -9.33
                                                   
 Argentina MerVal              3,426.44     -1.06     20.05
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC                13,502.25     -0.42     -8.25
                                                   
 Peru IGRA                    15,335.67      -0.5    -25.66
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐