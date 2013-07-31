版本:
中国
2013年 8月 1日 星期四 00:08 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks fall in wait for Fed announcement

* Foreign investors sell in Brazil on fears of stimulus
taper
    * Dip in shares of Petrobras, Cemig weigh on Bovespa
    * Brazil Bovespa down 0.53 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.82 pct

    By Lucas Iberico-Lozada
    SAO PAULO, July 31 Brazilian stocks fell on
Wednesday as foreign investors backed away from blue-chip shares
in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index ahead of a highly
anticipated monetary policy statement by the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
    Chile's bourse was on track to complete a
five-session slide, while Mexico's IPC index rose for the
first time this week.
     On Wednesday, the Fed is set to conclude a policy meeting,
which will be scrutinized for signs on the course of the 
Federal Reserve's bond-buying program, now running at $85
billion a month.
    The Fed's bond-buying program has held down U.S. yields and
pushed investors toward riskier assets such as emerging market
stocks. The prospect of less bond-buying has fueled selling in
Latin American stocks.      
    "Everyone is nervous waiting on the Fed announcement, and as
a result foreign investors are selling in Brazil," said Adriano
Moreno, an analyst at Futura Investidores in Salvador, Brazil. 
    Moreno foresees the Bovespa being range-bound between
support at 45,000 points and resistance at 50,000 points,
whatever the outcome of the Fed meeting. 
    "Despite the recent gains in the Bovespa, difficult times
lay ahead," he added.
    The Bovespa index fell for the third session in a
row, slipping 0.53 percent to 48,302.69 points.
    It was dragged down by heavily-weighted state-run oil giant
Petroleos Brasileiros, known as Petrobras, and power
utility Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA, known as
Cemig.
    Shares of Petrobras slumped for the third session in a row,
falling nearly 1.5 percent, while shares of Cemig dipped 2.2
percent.
    A 3 percent rise in share prices for oil company OGX
Petroleo, controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike
Batista, helped offset losses.
    Mexico's IPC index was led 0.82 percent higher to
40,565.94 points by a 1 percent jump in share prices of
heavyweight telecommunications firm America Movil,
controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim.
     Investor sentiment was also helped by
stronger-than-expected second-quarter gross domestic growth data
from the United States, the main market for Mexico's exports.
     Chile's IPSA index fell by 1.04 percent to 3,709.32
points, on track to complete the index's worst month since Sept.
2012.
    Shares of potash producer SQM and airline Latam
Airlines Group SA led losses in the index, falling 6.6
percent and 4 percent, respectively.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 1537 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                              daily %        YTD %
                         Latest              change       change
 MSCI LatAm                    3,129.80       -0.84       -16.89
                                                     
 Brazil Bovespa               48,302.69       -0.53       -20.75
                                                     
 Mexico IPC                   40,565.94        0.82        -7.18
                                                     
 Chile IPSA                    3,709.32       -1.04       -13.76
                                                     
 Chile IGPA                   18,359.21       -0.86       -12.87
                                                     
 Argentina MerVal              3,354.86        0.54        17.54
                                                     
 Colombia IGBC                13,526.23        0.66        -8.08
                                                     
 Peru IGRA                    15,090.71       -0.21       -26.85
                                                     
 Venezuela IBC             1,249,789.00           0       165.10

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐