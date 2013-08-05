版本:
中国
2013年 8月 6日 星期二 05:47 BJT

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks tepid as investors await earnings

* Vale, Petrobras to announce earnings results later this
week
    * Brazil Bovespa flat, Mexico IPC down 0.32 pct

    By Lucas Iberico-Lozada
    SAO PAULO, Aug 5 Brazilian stocks were flat on
Monday as investors waited for corporate results later this week
from heavily weighted mining firm Vale and state-run oil company
Petrobras.
    Mexico's IPC index ended a three-session rally, while
Chile's IPSA index fell 1.09 percent. 
    On Monday, HSBC's Purchasing Managers Index for Brazilian
Services, a closely watched business survey, showed
Brazil's private sector barely expanded in July as new work
slowed, contributing to signs that Latin America's largest
economy started the second half of 2013 on the wrong foot.
 
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.08
percent to 48,436.44 after swinging widely in early trading.
    Miner Vale jumped 1.2 percent, driving gains,
while Banco do Brasil, down 2.63 percent, weighed. 
    Shares of drugmaker Hypermarcas rose 1.93 percent
after it announced a surprise second-quarter profit on Friday.
 
    Mexico's IPC index fell 0.32 percent, dragged down by
shares of retailer Wal Mart de Mexico, which lost
2.22 percent.
    Chile's IPSA index fell for the second session in a
row. Shares of retailer Falabella weighed heaviest on
the market, dipping 2.98 percent.
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2041 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                           daily %  year-to-da
                      Latest              change        te %
                                                      change
 MSCI LatAm                 3,192.76        -0.7      -15.93
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa            48,436.44       -0.08      -20.53
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                41,918.41       -0.32       -4.09
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                 3,778.91       -1.09      -12.15
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                18,634.55       -0.82      -11.56
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal           3,453.13       -0.16       20.98
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC             13,773.80       -0.09        8.75
                                                  
 Peru IGRA                 15,267.87        -0.2      -25.99
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC          1,249,789.00           0      165.10
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐