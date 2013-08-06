版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks down on pessimistic economic outlook

* Commodities exporters drive Bovespa slump
    * Brazil Bovespa down 2.09 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.01 pct


    MEXICO CITY, Aug 6 Brazilian stocks fell on
Tuesday to a more-than-two-week low as investors anticipated the
release of second-quarter earnings reports for two of Brazil's
largest commodities exporters later this week.  
    Mexico's IPC index was little changed, while Chile's
IPSA index fell for the third straight session.
    * The Bovespa fell 2.09 percent to close at 47,421.85 points
on Tuesday, its third consecutive session of losses. A 2.2
percent decline in shares of state-run oil giant Petroleo
Brasileiro, known as Petrobras, led losses.
    * Petrobras' earnings report is due on Thursday, and miner
Vale is set to release its result on Wednesday.
Vale's stock fell 1.32 percent. 
    * The Bovespa is on track to have its worst year since 2008,
despite posting a slight monthly gain of 1.6 percent in July.
The index has posted a 22.2 percent decline so far this year.
    * The Brazilian currency, the real, has lost more
than 10 percent so far this year, reaching the psychologically
important level of 2.3 reais per U.S. dollar on Monday.
    * Mexico's IPC index was barely changed, falling 0.01
percent to close at 41,914.82. 
    * Shares in mining company Industrias Penoles 
fell 7.8 percent after the company reported its second-quarter
profits were down 46 percent compared with the previous year. 
    * Chile's IPSA index lost 1.8 percent to close at
3,711.01. A 3.9 percent loss in shares of conglomerate Empresas
Copec weighed most heavily. 
    
    Latin America's key stock indexes at 2131 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                daily %     YTD %
                                Latest         change    change
 MSCI LatAm                        3,157.41     -1.11    -16.86
                                                       
 Brazil Bovespa                   47,421.85     -2.09    -22.20
 Mexico IPC                       41,914.82     -0.01     -4.10
 Chile IPSA                        3,711.01      -1.8    -13.73
                                                       
 Chile IGPA                       18,368.64     -1.43    -12.82
 Argentina MerVal                  3,469.23      0.46     21.54
                                                       
 Colombia IGBC                    13,804.46      0.22     -6.19
                                                       
 Peru IGRA                        15,045.40     -1.46    -27.07
                                                       
 Venezuela IBC                 1,249,789.00         0    165.10
